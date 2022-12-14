Southland Lotto player gets $6.3 million for Christmas

With $6.3 million to spend on a home, you could have just about anything you wanted.

A Southland Lotto player has received an early Christmas present – $6.3 million.

The lucky player won the prize in Wednesday night’s Lotto draw. The prize is made up of $6m from Powerball first division and $333,333 from Lotto first division.

The winning ticket was sold on MyLotto.

Wednesday night’s winner is the 19th Kiwi to become a multi-millionaire through Lotto in 2022.

The win comes just over a week after $5.5m was won by a Whakatāne couple. They planned to help others with their prize money and treat themselves to a holiday.

A player in Rotorua is also $1 million better off after Wednesday night’s lucky strike must-be-won draw.

The winning ticket was sold at Paper Plus Rotorua Central in Rotorua.

Two other Lotto players each won $333,333 with Lotto first division on Wednesday night. The winning tickets were sold at Richmond Night N Day in Nelson and New World Lincoln in Lincoln.

Anyone who bought their ticket from any of the above stores or on MyLotto should check their ticket as soon as possible in-store, on MyLotto, or through the Lotto NZ App.

Players can phone Lotto NZ on 0800 695 6886 if they have questions about the best way to claim a prize.