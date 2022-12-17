Fact or fantasy? The battle over the Polynesian Antarctica discovery

Jacinda Ardern is in Antarctica while New Zealand's presence in the region is at a 'critical juncture'.

Everyone loves deep discoveries, secret histories, ancient mysteries. Who built the pyramids? Where was Atlantis? Was there a Biblical flood? The massive reaction, both for and against, to the controversial Netflix series Ancient Apocalypse shows there is an unending appetite for these and other entertaining speculations.

So it is no surprise that a New Zealand story claiming Antarctica was discovered more than 1000 years earlier than usually thought, by people who were never known to have sailed so far south, attracted global attention.

Iain McGregor/Stuff Did Polynesian voyagers really reach Antarctica more than 1000 years ago?

The story broke in the middle of 2021 when an article in the Journal of the Royal Society of New Zealand claimed Polynesian voyagers sailed from tropical Rarotonga to Antarctica as early as the seventh century. A second article in the international journal Nature Ecology and Evolution recapped the findings.

Press releases circulated and lead author Priscilla Wehi​, who is associate professor at the University of Otago and director of Te Pūnaha Matatini​, a centre of research excellence, was interviewed by one news organisation after another.

Wehi is not a historian but a conservation biologist. According to the Te Pūnaha Matatini website, she has “relationships through her extended family networks with Tainui waka, Ngāpuhi and Tūhoe”.

New Zealand academic journal articles don’t often attract global headlines, but this was different. As well as featuring on Stuff and RNZ’s Morning Report, the story ran in the New York Times, the Guardian, CNN, NBC, the Daily Mail, the Smithsonian Magazine and other widely-read outlets.

The crux of it was that Polynesian voyager Hui Te Rangiora​ reached the southern continent around 650, although Wehi and her co-authors used slightly equivocal language. They say he and others “may have” followed whale migration routes south from Rarotonga. They were “perhaps the first humans to set eyes on Antarctica”. The discovery was “likely”.

“Māori may have been the first to reach Antarctica,” the New York Times declared, although the people involved were several hundred years away from being Māori, and would not even have been in Rarotonga at the date cited.

After Hui Te Rangiora, there was Tamarēreti​, who allegedly voyaged from the bottom of the South Island in the 13th century and encountered “enormous ice cliffs with towering mountain ranges behind them, with nowhere to gain a footing”, the authors say.

The claims about early discoveries were an introduction to ideas expressed by Wehi and others about applying the principle of kaitiakitanga​ or guardianship to Antarctica, bringing indigenous voices into Antarctic governance and even giving the entire continent legal personhood, as happened with the Whanganui River.

Early links to Antarctica would strengthen these ideas, which will be explored further thanks to a $660,000 Marsden Fund grant to research kaitiakitanga and Antarctic narratives, awarded to Wehi and three of her co-authors later in 2021, and also administered by the Royal Society Te Apārangi​.

In one interview from the media frenzy, with RNZ’s Guyon Espiner​, Wehi said: “Oral traditions often are discounted as a source of knowledge, but I think one of the exciting things coming from this work is that it shows how oral tradition can really be considered as a reliable source of evidence along with archaeological and paleo-ecological data.”

It was indeed pretty exciting. The only problem is that the story of early discovery is almost certainly not true.

Marlborough Express Archaeologist Atholl Anderson, Emeritus Professor of the Australian National University, says the Enderby Islands were the southernmost point of Polynesian exploration.

‘These scholars haven’t learned anything’

Some high-calibre historians and specialists pointed that out fairly quickly. These were archaeologist Atholl Anderson​, historians Tā Tipene O’Regan​, Te Maire Tau​ and Michael Stevens​ and Canterbury Museum board member Puamiria Parata-Goodall​. All are Ngāi Tahu and their response had the imprimatur of the Ngāi Tahu Research Centre​ at the University of Canterbury.

The article was simply titled “On the improbability of pre-European Polynesian voyages to Antarctica: a response to Priscilla Wehi and colleagues”, and was a rigorous debunking of the original.

“These stories, presented without nuance, qualification or critique, make extraordinary claims without offering commensurable evidence,” they wrote.

Yet their debunking received none of the global media attention of the original story.

And while it appeared in the Journal of the Royal Society, Tau says it was difficult to get the article placed there, despite the reputation of the authors.

It was much easier to place a similar piece on “a southern Māori perspective on stories of Polynesian polar voyaging” in a British journal, Polar Record​.

The Hui Te Rangiora story was a Rarotongan tradition translated by ethnologist Stephenson Percy Smith​ near the end of the 19th century and debunked by Te Rangi Hīroa​ (Sir Peter Buck​) who wrote that “so much post-European information has been included in the native text” he could no longer accept the traditions as accurate and ancient.

This means O’Regan, Tau and the others were in the position of repeating work Te Rangi Hīroa did nearly a century ago.

In serious historical circles, relying on Smith is problematic.

“These scholars haven’t learned anything over the past 50 years,” Tau says.

There are more sophisticated ways to approach stories. Tau has talked about “a four-stage chronology for analysing the Māori past”, running from myth to mytho-history to historical events originally recorded orally to history based on written sources.

The authors noted that Wehi and her co-authors downplayed the more fantastical aspects of the original story, such as that Hui Te Rangiora’s canoe was made of men’s bones, presumably in the interests of plausibility. They wrote that what Smith translated as “frozen sea” was really foamy sea, as Rarotongans had no words for ice, snow or frozen. They also deduced that the later Tamarēreti story was mythical.

Putting aside the oral traditions and mythology, they stressed the obvious difficulty of pre-European canoes making the long return voyage in freezing conditions. Archaeological evidence shows that Polynesians spent at least one summer on Enderby Island​, the northernmost of the Auckland Islands, in the 13th century, but there is no evidence they went further south.

“Overall, it is most unlikely that Antarctic history began with pre-European voyaging,” they said.

Supplied Tā Tipene O’Regan has been critical of “mysticism” and “fantasy” in historical research.

In early 2022, when interviewed by Kim Hill​ on RNZ, O’Regan raised the matter again. He talked about the duty to protect proper scholarship, which had been the focus of his famous 1991 lecture, titled Old Myths and New Politics, delivered when Pākehā researcher Barry Brailsford​ had expanded Ngāi Tahu history into new age mythology about the ancient Waitaha​ people.

In that lecture, O’Regan emphasised the need for serious scholarship. He contrasted the “mysticism” of the Waitaha stories with “the hard, grinding business of producing solid evidence about our past and the development of a disciplined scholarship of Māori”.

He saw “the mundane business of applying scholarly standards to Māori tradition and history” as “the only weapon we have to defend the integrity of the Māori memory”.

He concluded that “if a stupid public wants to insist that it be duped into the misuse of its funds to sustain and promulgate fantasy and misconstruction, then we must have defences”.

Kavinda Herath/Stuff Historian Te Maire Tau, director of the Ngāi Tahu Research Centre, has been critical of the Antarctic story.

‘We found the assertions debatable’

More than 30 years after the lecture, O’Regan told Hill there is still “rather loopy thinking going on” and he referred to “a bit of a tussle recently” involving “those who, without any real historical analysis or content, have managed to give new birth to the idea that Māori discovered Antarctica and went there and landed there, all on the basis of some translations of Rarotongan traditions that were imported into New Zealand by Stephenson Percy Smith”.

As with Waitaha, research money came from the government to pursue these ideas, but “we can’t get it so readily for much more serious research”, O’Regan noted.

“So we’ve still got plenty of people out there dwelling in the lands of fantasy.”

Another response was even stronger. This was an article in the Ngāi Tahu magazine, Te Karaka​, credited to Anderson, Stevens and Tau, which opened by talking about O’Regan’s 1991 lecture.

In this piece, written for iwi members rather than academics, they reiterated that “these Rarotongan traditions need to be critically evaluated, which is how we approached them. Having done so, we found the authors’ assertions debatable on key points of interpretation and plausibility.”

There was another reason this academic dispute mattered to the iwi, as the authors explained.

“Three of the article’s seven authors were employed by Te Rūnanga o Ngāi Tahu and their institutional affiliations are listed, in posterity, as such,” they wrote.

“Media coverage of the article described Te Rūnanga as co-leading the project from which the article stemmed. Ngāi Tahu whānui​ ought to be interested and concerned.”

Tau and his Ngāi Tahu colleagues also argued that the Royal Society’s slow response to criticism was utterly inconsistent with “academic conventions, the principle of open debate, and the society’s stated aim of advancing and promoting the pursuit of knowledge.

“This attitude was unexpected, especially by Atholl and Tipene, a Fellow and Companion respectively of the Royal Society.”

In response, a spokesperson from the society says: “Royal Society Te Apārangi encourages open academic debate through our journals, supported by a robust editorial process.”

The historians argued that if Te Rangi Hīroa were alive today, he would likely have some “difficulties with how institutional biculturalism and ‘cultural awareness’ has unfolded within the Royal Society, and for that matter, New Zealand’s universities.

“In short, uncritical acceptance of Māori knowledge is arguably just as patronising as its earlier blanket rejection.”

Referring back to the Waitaha controversy, they wrote, “What can we conclude from this? Above all else, that in 2022, as in 1991, the state continues to invest significant amounts of taxpayer money into Māori-themed scholarship of questionable quality.”

The Wikipedia page for Hui Te Rangiora, or Ui-te-Rangiora​, has been edited to reflect criticisms made by the Ngāi Tahu scholars.

Efforts were made to interview Wehi for this story to ask what she thinks about her articles being called spurious, debatable, implausible, patronising and questionable, and whether the Marsden-funded project is likely to be affected by these criticisms.

A brief statement attributable to Wehi was emailed by a University of Otago spokesperson.

“I will respond to the points raised in the future,” Wehi says. “However, I will not be doing this via the media.”

Supplied Priscilla Wehi, left, with senior scientist Dr Karyne Rogers in 2015, has not responded to the criticisms.

‘That lot had no expertise’

The Antarctica saga has echoes of another academic drama that erupted around the same time, involving the so-called Listener seven.

Seven University of Auckland academics wrote to the Listener magazine in 2021 with their concerns that mātauranga​Māori, or Māori knowledge, would be taught as equivalent to science. A bitter argument followed, with the Royal Society launching investigations of three of the seven, which were not progressed.

The university’s vice-chancellor, Dawn Freshwater​, also attacked them over the “hurt” they caused. Open letters flew back and forth and it became a cause for free speech advocates who worry that academic freedom is being curtailed.

Even world-famous science promoter and atheist Richard Dawkins​ joined in, seeing it as an issue that aligned with his opposition to supernatural thinking and treating myths as fact.

While the Antarctica story is reminiscent of all that, there is a more nuanced middle ground to take, Tau says.

“You had the mātauranga Māori debate at Auckland University with the seven professors,” he says. “Clearly, that lot had no expertise in Māori knowledge systems. They didn’t know the language or anything else. Why are they crossing lanes into an area they’re not expert in?

“So you had that lot over on one side and this Antarctica group on the other side claiming to use mātauranga Māori. They didn’t have expertise in what we would call our own mātauranga. So we really had to cut a line between both of them because it’s utterly political.”

It’s reminiscent of what O’Regan said about old myths and new politics.

It has become easy to casually use words like mātauranga, or to talk about decolonisation, but what do these words mean, Tau asks. We need greater precision in our use of these and other terms.

Tau has been finalising a position with the University of Canterbury on how mātauranga will be defined at that institution.

But despite key differences, both stories illuminate the complexity of changing ways of understanding knowledge, and the need to hold on to academic standards.

“All we’ve asked for in this whole thing is disciplined scholarship,” Tau says, returning to the still unsettled Antarctica saga. “That’s it. It wasn’t tested, it wasn’t assessed.

“I just don’t think the expertise is there to assess things properly.”