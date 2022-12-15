Kaikōura's Wakatu Quay may be developed in stages

Kaikoura District Council says the new Wakatu Quay development at the old wharf will still go ahead despite the withdrawal of the project’s partner.

Wakatu Quay may be redeveloped in stages, Kaikōura District Council chief executive Will Doughty says.

The council is still reeling from the surprise withdrawal of project partner Cooper Developments last month, but Mr Doughty is confident the redevelopment of the iconic site can go ahead.

‘‘Coopers was the only investor/developer who was looking to take on the whole lot, but we had a lot of interest from those looking at building or renting on the site.

“It is not a matter of what Plan B looks like, but we know so much more now.

“We now have a master plan and we might be able to do a staged development.’’

Mr Doughty said the council would take some time to consider the options and planned to go back to those who expressed an interest to see what could be achieved.

The council received a $9.88 million grant from the government’s Provincial Growth Fund in January 2020 for the Wakatu Quay redevelopment, with only a quarter of the funds spent so far.

But the project was expected to cost a lot more and it was crucial the council found a project partner or partners, Mr Doughty said.

‘‘We need to be mindful of the economic climate, but there is still a lot we can achieve.

“If we are not going to build it all in one hit, maybe we can use the PGF funding in one building to kick-start the development?’’

Whatever eventuated, Mr Doughty said the intention was for a revamped Wakatu Quay to complement the town centre, rather than compete against it.

The site was owned freehold by the council and any prospective developers or businesses would need to apply for a lease.