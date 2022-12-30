Crash on Auckland's Harbour Bridge closes two lanes

A crash on Auckland’s Harbour Bridge is causing traffic delays on Friday afternoon.

Waka Kotahi said on its Twitter account two left lanes going southbound have been closed.

Auckland Transport said seven bus services have been impacted, and significant delays were expected.

Further delays were expected while emergency services worked to clear the lanes.

Police have been approached for comment.

The 995 bus service Warkworth to Hibiscus Coast Station was also experiencing delays, with possible cancellations due to congestion on State Highway 1 between Ōrewa and Puhoi.