Shooters don't buy govt explanation on proposed firearms fees increases

“At best unclear, and at worst completely made up,” is how one firearms community leader is describing the justification behind proposed changes to firearms licencing fees by police.

The comment comes after police opened the consultation process for changes to firearms licencing fees. The fees, which cover the administrative costs of licencing firearms for personal, commercial and theatrical use, have remained static for more than 20 years, barring GST increases, say Police.

The proposed changes would see firearms licence holders contribute more to the costs of regulatory services, but they say the system is already bloated with regulation, is expensive and doesn’t make anybody safer. Some fear it could push legal firearm ownership out of reach for some who hunt to put food on the table.

Proposed by the discussion document accompanying the consultation process are three revised options for five or ten year licences respectively: 25% of full cost, $208.55 or $242.50, 50% of full cost, $417.10 or $485.00 and 75% of full cost, $625.60 or $727.50.

Deputy Commissioner of Police Jevon McSkimming says that currently Police are in effect subsidising the regulatory process for firearms licence holders.

“At the moment, licence holders are paying less than 15 percent of the true cost of a licence.”

The options to recoup costs at the 50% or 75% level may result in a level of non-compliance, the document said.

"The extent of this impact is not easy to predict. Those who only occasionally shoot, or older licence holders may not renew their licence."

However, Council of Licenced Firearms Owner (COLFO) spokesperson Hugh Devereux-Mack says that firearms owners would likely be prepared to pay for increase in line with “cost-of-living” but that the justification behind proposed increases amounted to “vague explanations.”

“There’s no indication of how much this will cost, or how much ‘updating’ is required. This contravenes Section 81 of the Arms Act, which states Police must ensure the ‘relationship between costs of activity and fee are clear,” Devereux-Mack says.

The effect of any major increases to the cost structure, which has the current price of a licence at $126.50, would disproportionately impact those on low incomes who hunt to fill gaps in groceries, says Devereux-Mack.

“Many New Zealanders who use firearms to put food on the table for their families will be unable to afford the significant fee increases proposed.”

Andrew Edgecombe, the President of the New Zealand Antique and Historical Arms Association (NZAHAA), says that the relationship between licence holders and the police is important.

”The relationship between licence holders and the police is a key component of effective legislation.”

But the relationship is faltering, he says.

“The respect is being lost.”

VANESSA LAURIE/Stuff Police Minister Chris Hipkins said that the new changes were necessary because licencing fees had remained static since 1999.

Police minister Chris Hipkins says that the government wants to maintain cordiality with the community, but that financial prudence was important too.

“The fact is, costs haven’t increased since 1999, so it’s time to review costs and look at the Crown contribution versus the user contribution.”

The proposed changes will also require a dealers’ licence for exhibitors displaying antique weapons at events like ANZAC day celebrations and could mean adjustments for the country’s lucrative film industry, say Devereux-Mack and Edgecombe.

Large ensemble scenes involving firearms, says Devereux-Mack, could add “hundreds of thousands of dollars” to filming costs.

“The proposals also have the potential to impact the New Zealand film industry with new costs being levied against the nation’s armourers that contribute to films,” he said.

The minister’s also suggested that any fee changes to theatrical use licencing would be informed by industry submissions.

”A Regulatory Impact Statement will be completed and will be informed by submissions from licence holders, including theatrical armourers and those who hold endorsements on their licence allowing them the privilege of taking their firearms away from secure storage and to use them for re-enactments.”

Hipkins says that a large driver of the proposed changes to the fees structure is because of wage increases for staff administering firearms regulations.

“If the cost of a firearms licence as independently measured in 1998 was adjusted solely for wage inflation and set a full cost recovery the fee today would be over $500.”

He also put to bed suggestions that legislative changes sought in response to the Christchurch Mosque attacks had prompted the proposed changes.

“The Brief to the Incoming Minister in 2016 advised on the need to review the firearms administrative processes and the 2017 Brief highlighted the underfunding and fees needed to be reviewed. The review of fees has been overdue for several years as fees had failed to keep up with rising costs and the level of Crown subsidy.”

Licence holders have until February 2023 to submit on the proposed changes.