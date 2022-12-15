The Antidote: Five happy things in the news today, December 15

We live in unusual times. It all gets a bit much some days. So each weekday we're bringing you a much-needed dose of positivity to remind you that there's inspiration, kindness and quirkiness out there too.

Harmless plants or ocean aliens?

A South African man accidently sparked a frenzy online after posting pictures of dead plants on a beach to raise awareness of environmental damage.

The problem was ... people mistook the pictures of the dead aloe vera plants for, well, aliens.

“I was surprised [by the reaction],” Jan Vorster told Kennedy News.

“A lot of people were scared of these alien-looking sea monsters. It was like ‘Jaws’ – is it safe to go into the water?”

The pictures quickly caused a stir on Facebook, with one person saying they looked like something out of a Steven Spielberg movie, The New York Post reported.

But never fear, the sea monsters were indeed just plants. Vorster said he aims to continue sharing photos in the future to raise awareness of environmental issues, the NY Post reported.

How a pole dancing cat caused quite the commotion

It wasn’t the most auspicious start to Buttons’ pole dancing career, although it did draw quite the crowd.

Dancing around the crossbar of an 11-kilovolt cable power pole, Brenda Richardson’s 10-month-old tortoiseshell cat showcased her astounding agility – nimbly managing to avoid touching the surrounding powerlines.

And while her skills were admirable, Buttons’ talent cost some residents in the small North Canterbury township of Mandeville their morning cup of tea, with lines company MainPower having to turn the electricity off to ensure the moggie didn’t get fried.

Supplied Brenda Richardson's cat Buttons got into a spot of bother.

Thanks to the help of neighbours and MainPower, Buttons was safely rescued and returned home to cuddle up on her favourite blanket.

“You’ve got to laugh about it,” Richardson chuckled. “But I tell you now. She’s definitely used up two of her nine lives.”

‘Arrogant prick’ remark goes to auction

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern and ACT leader David Seymour are teaming up for charity after she was caught calling him an "arrogant prick" in Parliament.

The two leaders will sign a framed transcript of the remark and auction it for a prostate cancer charity.

ROBERT KITCHIN/Stuff ACT leader David Seymour with a framed Hansard transcript of the “arrogant prick” remark. Both the PM and Seymour have signed it, and are auctioning it off for charity on Trade Me.

Seymour said Ardern agreed to the idea at last night's Press Gallery Christmas party.

"Standing up for pricks everywhere," he said.

"A couple of people suggested parts of the idea, I put it together and suggested it to the prime minister and she got it immediately, so I think it's a great Kiwi ending to what could have been a nasty incident."

The remark - muttered to her deputy after a combative question from Seymour on Tuesday, the second-to-last sitting day of the year - was picked up faintly by the debating chamber's microphone and preserved in the official Parliamentary transcript, known as Hansard.

Parliament TV Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has apologised for calling David Seymour an 'arrogant prick', during a raucous final day in Parliament for 2022.

$100,000k for Christmas? Yes please

The festive spirit is being felt across the ditch, with Australia’s richest person shelling out huge Christmas bonuses.

Mining magnate Gina Rinehart (figuratively) put on her santa hat and gave out A$100,000 (NZ$106,000) in Christmas bonuses to 10 employees from Roy Hill Mine in Australia, 7 News reported.

According to 7 News, the Aussie billionaire was going to pull 10 names out of a hat, with each person walking away with A$100,000.

Bradley Kanaris/Getty Images Mining magnate and business women Gina Rinehart has reportedly got into the festive spirit this Christmas.

Why 13 strangers got in a van and drove 1000km

What should have been a simple flight to Knoxville, in the US, ended in an epic journey with a bunch of strangers, The Washington Post reports.

Alanah Story was headed home to Knoxville, Tennessee, after a family holiday in Orlando when she and other passengers waiting to board their flight received some bad news: Their flight had been cancelled and there wouldn't be another one to Knoxville for 48 hours.

Story, 23, was travelling with her mum and her godmother that evening, December 4, and said her mum really wanted to get home. So did lots of other passengers.

One of them, Amy Sadd, shouted out, "If anyone wants to go in on renting a bus or a van, come over!" Story recalled. She and her family hurried over with nine other passengers.

In all, 13 strangers decided to chip in US$60 (NZ$92) each to rent a 15-passenger van from Hertz, then drive through the night for more than 10 hours to Knoxville.

Video clips from that spontaneous trip were posted online, and quickly took off among travel fans.

Adolf Froese Thirteen passengers from cancelled Frontier Airlines Flight 1222 crammed into a 15-passenger van and drove all night to Knoxville.

"It was crazy - we could hardly keep up with it," fellow passenger Carlos Cordero said. "It seemed like the whole world wanted to track our trip."

"When we first set out in the van, I was thinking, 'I don't know these people - is this safe?'" Story said. "But we all came together and formed this mutual trust. I'm happy now to call any of them my friends."