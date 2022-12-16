Ten-year-old's Christmas wish for Santa: Bring down the cost of living

Manchester Street School student Kiera Marshall, 10, was asked to write a letter to Santa. The item at the top of her wish list to Santa was the cost of living.

When it came to making a Christmas wish, it wasn’t a gaming console or a new bike a 10-year-old wanted, but for Father Christmas to bring down the cost of living.

Feilding child Keira Marshall brought her teacher to tears and surprised her family when asked to do a task at Manchester Street School: writing a letter to Santa asking for something for Christmas.

“Lots of children of the world will have been sending you letters for what they want/need for Christmas and the year to come,” Keira wrote. “All that I wish to have for Christmas is better pricing on everything.”

She wrote rising costs were affecting a family Christmas holiday and the food they loved to eat, so she wanted prices to be cheaper so her parents could afford things.

READ MORE:

* Amy Schumer will be 'out of office' after Oscars drama

* Pensioners face new challenges as cost of living increases

* Teen Mom 2's Kailyn Lowry reveals the reason why doesn't get her kids Christmas presents



DAVID UNWIN/Stuff Feilding’s Kiera Marshall, left, with her sister Aliya are excited for Christmas, but the increase of the cost of living is being felt in their house.

“We can only eat the food in the supermarket that's on special. I was at the grocery store the other day and I was standing there watching my mum scan the items, mostly everything had a yellow symbol next to it (meaning it's cheaper).

“Please lower the prices of gas, food and the monthly payment on houses. It would be helping everyone at this time.”

The Marshalls aren’t hard up and parents Chris and Kirsten work full time. But with costs and interests rates rising, they are starting to feel the pinch. It is a problem affecting many people across the country.

“We just had to re-do our mortgage and rates have gone up, which is unfortunate timing for us,” Chris said.

“We sold our house just before the first lockdown and spent a year looking for a new house as well and we now have Nana living with us.

“We spent a year looking while prices jumped up about $150,000 and we were trying to jump back into the market.

DAVID UNWIN/Stuff Feilding 10-year-old Keira Marshall wrote a letter to Father Christmas asking for the cost of living to come down.

“We finally found this place. We had [an interest rate of] 2.5%, but now it’s up to 6.5% and we have to find another $1000 a month.”

They had to think about their expenses and what they spent on food and if Keira or her sister Aliya, 7, weren’t allowed something at the supermarket they understood why.

Chris and Kirsten were transparent to the children about their financial situation and how the cost of living was going up, but were still shocked at Keira’s letter.

“There are people out there worse off than us,” Kirsten said. “We're in a position where we can re-juggle things and make it work.

“There's obviously people out there that just can't do that and are having to sell their house and all sorts of stuff. I think are very lucky.”

They usually go away on holiday at Christmas with other family, but have had to shorten that due to the cost.

How the family had been dealing with increasing costs had been on Keira’s mind for a while and she came up with the idea for the letter herself.

DAVID UNWIN/Stuff The Marshall family have noticed the cost of living going up, including an increase to their mortgage payments. At home is father Chris, left, daughters Keira and Aliya, and mother Kirsten.

“I've been getting $5 a week to go to the dairy with it and I can only get a chocolate bar.”

Keira hasn’t been able to get her favourite foods and said she had noticed how things were hard for other people. She wanted “lower prices on everything, lower prices on houses”.

Her teacher Sam Read had set the class the task of writing a Christmas letter and was crying when she read Keira’s.

Most of the letters asked for things like phones or gaming consoles, but not Keira’s.

“I was literally blown away that a 10-year-old could write something that was so thought-provoking and emotive,” Read said.

Keira is an avid drawer and writer and hoped she would get some art supplies for Christmas.