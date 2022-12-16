The Antidote: Five happy things in the news today, December 16

The world's only nonuplets, 5 girls and 4 boys, head home to Mali months after celebrating their first birthday.

We live in unusual times. It all gets a bit much some days. So each weekday we're bringing you a much-needed dose of positivity to remind you that there's inspiration, kindness and quirkiness out there too.

World’s only nonuplets head home months after their first birthday

The nine Malian babies hold the world record for the most children delivered in a single birth to survive – and survive they have.

After receiving care for over a year in Morocco, the babies and their parents are finally home in Mali.

Back in May, The Antidote marked the first birthday of the nine babies who were born all at the same time to Halima Cissé and husband Abdelkader Arby.

READ MORE:

* The Antidote: Five happy things in the news today, December 15

* The Antidote: Five happy things in the news today, December 14

* The Antidote: Five happy things in the news today, December 13



New Zealand is not in Uganda

The president of Uganda has come in for some ribbing after he posted a photo on Twitter extolling the ‘beauty’ of his country using a photo that looks suspiciously like Mt Sefton in the Southern Alps.

Yoweri Museveni posted: “I have continued to highlight the unique beauty of Uganda, the marvel of Rwenzori and the good high-altitude climate. That is why you find permanent snow on the Equator.”

@KagutaMuseveni/twitter The post from Uganda's President Yoweri Museveni.

While the Rwenzori mountains are indeed beautiful, they are not in the image he shared, Stuff’s Alan Granville reported. The African mountains are located on the border of Uganda and the Democratic Republic of the Congo.

It seems the photo has been used incorrectly in the past to promote the range and shows up in multiple Google image searches, something that defenders of Museveni have pointed out.

Enjoy this image of Mt Sefton (Takiroa) in the Southern Alps. According to Māori legend Takiroa is the guardian of Aoraki/Mt Cook.

Jude Gillies View of Mt Sefton, left and The Footstool at Mt Cook National Park, from the Hooker Valley track.

British police enjoy a snowball fight

Police officers in London have been seen frolicking in the UK’s fresh snow.

The snow had fallen close to Stoke Newington police station in north London on Monday.

The fun-loving cops were reported and probably got a bit of a growling as a Met Police spokesperson insisted officers must act ‘professionally’ while in uniform, Metro reported.

A Met Police spokesperson added that the officers were thought to have been on a break at the time.

Facebook/Screengrab The clip was posted online on Monday when London had 10cm of snow fall. It shows officers hurling snowballs and shrieking in delight.

Jazzy reunited with family after 7 years away

It was a Christmas gift seven years in the making. A dog named Jazzy has been reunited with family after fireworks spooked her and she ran away.

She was found more than 1280km away from her home, a Florida animal shelter said.

The elderly pooch was left behind in a hotel and could barely walk when Orange County Animal Services discovered her earlier this month. The animal shelter workers were shocked when they scanned Jazzy's microchip and tracked down her Texas owners.

"We've had reunions that brought together families and pets that were apart for maybe a few years," Bryant Almeida, the public information officer for Orange County Animal Services told the BBC.

"For a dog, seven years is practically a lifetime."

Jazzy's owner Kerry got on a plane a few days later to be reunited with his old friend.

Pregnant waitress cries happy tears over $2050 tip

A waitress in Pennslyvania in the US was surprised with a whopping US$1300 (NZ$2049) tip.

Ashley Barrett, who is expecting her second child, understandably became emotional as she accepted the wad of cash from her customer, Jamie Carmen, whose table all chipped in.

See her reaction in the video above.

He suggested she share US$300 of the tip with the rest of the restaurant’s staff, the New York Post reported.