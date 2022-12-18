Firefighters accept pay rise up to 24% after Government steps

Auckland central's fire station is one of the busiest in the country, and firefighters there say the challenges they face could soon have an impact on the public.

After almost two years of negotiations, firefighters have signed a new collective agreement giving them pay rises of between 20% and 24%.

Of the union members who voted, 97.7%​ backed the agreement.

The long negotiation period led to regular strikes from members of the New Zealand Professional Firefighters Union (NZPFU), with thousands walking off the job after stop-work notices were issued.

Further planned strikes were called off after the Government proposed additional funding.

The union and Fire and Emergency NZ reached a settlement earlier this month.

Among the changes offered were wage increases of up to 24%, blood screening for early detection of cancer and medical response recognition for firefighters and dispatchers.

NZPFU secretary Wattie Watson on Sunday afternoon said the agreement will “change lives and save lives”, with pay increases and screening for firefighters’ occupational cancers and other illnesses.

Watson thanked the public for their support during the 18-month-long negotiations, which saw union members walk off the job twice in August.

“The support for our campaign was incredible, with members of the public joining the picket lines, and dropping off food and treats at fire stations”.

RYAN ANDERSON/Stuff Firefighters held a series of strikes, starting in August, after pay negotiations stalled.

Watson acknowledged the support from the Government, saying “this settlement could not have been reached without [it]”.

Fire and Emergency NZ chief executive Kerry Gregory said ratification of the agreement was “a welcome and significant step forward”.

"We are pleased that, with Government support, we have been able to reach an agreement which recognises and values our firefighters," he said.

Gregory said the aim has “always been to do right by our people, while ensuring the sustainability of Fire and Emergency for all New Zealanders”.

He was “optimistic the ratification of this agreement signals a step forward in rebuilding relationships”.

RYAN ANDERSON/Stuff Firefighters, like those in Auckland Central, gathered for a ratification meeting in December.

Auckland Central senior firefighter Josh Nicholls said it was a relief to be out the other side of industrial action and back doing the job he loved.

Nicholls attributed the success of the negotiations to the support from the public, the work of union delegates and the government for moving in to help.

“Seeing the [public] step up in our time of need when we needed help – no amount of words can express our gratitude to the people of New Zealand for what they have done for us.”

While firefighters were optimistic about the future following the agreement, there was still work to be done on both sides to make sure those resolutions were followed through, he said.

“There’s been a lot of damage done to relationships.”

RYAN ANDERSON/Stuff Auckland Central firefighters put up a banner thanking the public for their support during the negotiations between Fenz and the NZPFU.

Greenlane station officer Jamie Whitehead said the strikes only came about because firefighters were genuinely at crisis point.

“We were worried we were going to start hurting firefighters and not provide an effective service for the public.”

The public support was what gave firefighters the boost to keep going, he said.

The total cost of the offer is estimated to be about $145 million, which is $100m higher than the offer on the table in July.

That figure included $75.4m repayable funding from the Government, Minister of Internal Affairs Jan Tinetti said this week.

There would be a new psychological support and supervision programme, a $1500 sign-on bonus to be paid during Christmas week and recognition of the costs of living in Auckland, with a one-off payment to members working there.