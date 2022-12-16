Born prematurely and unable to stand because of his bowed legs, Everest was abandoned by his mother and left to fend for himself.

A premature, orphaned lamb who had been fighting to be able to walk has died.

He was taken in by Auckland-based Kimberly Schick-Puddicombe, who was volunteering at an orphaned lamb project at Shakespear Regional Park when Everest was brought in at just two hours old.

Everest’s health had been improving in recent months, and he had begun to develop muscle in his underdeveloped leg, she said.

“It was the relief we were all hoping for.”

But on November 4, Schick-Puddicombe’s father had a stroke, and she had to fly to Canada to be by his side.

Everest was left in the care of Dr Laura Schwerdtfeger at The Lifestyle Vet Auckland.

Then on November 10, hours after her dad passed away Schick-Puddicombe received devastating news about Everest.

Schwerdtfeger had sent x-rays of Everest off to a specialist to have a better understanding of his progress.

The x-rays revealed Everest’s bones had fused together improperly – it was inoperable, she said.

“It was crushing, could this day get any worse,” Schick-Puddicombe said.

“We really had only one option for Everest and due to what they felt the severity of his pain level might have been.

Chris McKeen/Stuff Kimberly Schick-Puddicombe is part of a team that rescued Everest, a lamb with muscular complications that was born in the Shakespear Regional Park.

“Dr Laura felt we couldn’t even wait until I got back home so that I could see and be with him for his last moments.”

Everest sadly passed away on November 14, aged 3 months and 5 days old.

Schick-Puddicombe’s husband and daughter were able to be with Everest on his last days, and the family got him cremated.

“Not the happy ending we were hoping for.”

Chris McKeen/Stuff Everest the lamb was born prematurely in Shakespear Regional Park. He struggles with muscular issues, hindering his ability to stand and walk.

“He was so determined, and even Dr Laura said he was the happiest lamb she had ever seen.”

“He was defiantly the underdog, there were so many people who saw something different in him.”

She said she had been overwhelmed by the kind message of “people who had become his flock”.

Schick-Puddicombe spent close to $7000 on Everest’s vet bills, including $3,450 that was raised on Givealittle.