Severe thunderstorm watch for southern Hawke's Bay and Tararua

MetService has issued a severe thunderstorm watch for southern Hawke’s Bay and the Tararua District.

The watch, valid for seven hours from 2pm Friday, said there was the potential for severe thunderstorms to develop in the areas with heavy rainfall that might become severe, delivering localised downpours (25 to 40 mm/h) and hail.

”Rainfall of this intensity can cause surface and/or flash flooding, especially about low-lying areas such as streams, rivers or narrow valleys, and may also lead to slips,” the alert said.

Driving conditions will also be hazardous with surface flooding and poor visibility in heavy rain.

People in these areas should be on the lookout for threatening weather conditions and monitor for possible severe thunderstorm warnings.

For information on preparing for and keeping safe during a storm, see the Civil Defence Get Ready website.