Behind the Lens: Alden Williams

Alden Williams took this photo of Enner Glynn resident Chris Scott attempted to unblock a drain after the Nelson flooding in August.

In this series, Stuff’s visual journalists tell us the stories of how they took the shot.

This photo was taken during the Nelson flooding in August. I had approached the slip from the bottom or background of the photo. While identifying the best location to show the extent of the slip was not hard, capturing the local man (Chris Scott) proved a little harder.

It took me about ten minutes, which is a lot of time in our line of work to capture him correctly. I got plenty of frames of him digging, but the moment he stopped for a quick breather proved to be the strongest. A human presence in the photo also portrays the scale of the slip.

Gear Used

ALDEN WILLIAMS/Stuff Alden Williams, who covered the Nelson flooding in August.

50mm lens at f/2.5. I chose this lens over a wide angle as I wanted to compress (or bring together) the background and foreground a little.

The lens was also able to naturally give me a shallow depth of field so I could isolate the subject and his struggles, mud is also quite uniform in appearance so I didn't feel the need to have it all in focus.