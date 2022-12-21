Construction starts at Taupō's $140m LakeCrest Lifestyle Village

The first villas at LakeCrest Lifestyle Village in Taupō will be available by July 2023. Pictured is an artist’s impression.

Earthworks are finished and building has started at a new $140 million retirement village in Taupō.

LakeCrest Lifestyle Village is being built on 8ha of land on Tauhara Ridge Dr, part of the new Kokomea Village development overlooking Lake Taupō at Rainbow Point.

The village will include 122 architecturally designed villas, 35 apartments, a 60-bed aged care facility, and associated amenities including a restaurant, café, lounges, library, swimming pool, gym and bowling green.

According to LakeCrest’s project manager Aaron Armstrong, the first villas will be available for residents by July 2023.

It is the second large retirement village project being built in Taupō after Ryman Healthcare announced plans for a $220 million retirement village on a 9.79ha site at Acacia Bay Rd in Nukuhau earlier this year.

“We are very excited to be bringing a new standard of retirement living to Taupō,” Armstrong said.

“There is a real shortage of retirement living and aged care options in the region, and we’re delighted to be able to address the needs of the community.”

Armstrong also managed the development of the Aspiring Lifestyle Village in Wanaka and the Arrowtown Lifestyle Village near Queenstown and, with 25 years’ experience in the retirement village industry, understands the needs of purchasers well.

“Our residents want beautiful homes,” said Armstrong.

Supplied LakeCrest Lifestyle Village is being built at Kokomea Village, near Rainbow Point, in Taupō.

“We build modern, architecturally designed two and three-bedroom villas with large floor plans that our residents absolutely love.

“There is plenty of room for friends and family to come and stay and with all of the lifestyle facilities and activities available there is always something exciting happening in the village”.

LakeCrest is proudly independent and has a strong local connection – one of the village owners is John Penny, whose family has lived in the Taupō area for over 60 years.

In 1998 John established Penny Homes and has been delivering quality homes to the people of Taupō ever since.

Supplied One of LakeCrest Taupō’s new villas.

“I’m very proud of what we’re building at LakeCrest and I can’t wait to see the first residents moving into our village,” Penny said.

LakeCrest residents will have pedestrian access to the new Countdown supermarket and all the retail and hospitality facilities being built at Kokomea Village.

The project will employ up to 50 local people and will contribute over $100 million to the region’s economy.

Interest from potential residents is already high with a number of the first-stage villas already spoken for, Armstrong said.

People will be able to see a scale model of the village and learn more about the lifestyle on offer at the LakeCrest Sales Suite next door to Countdown on Tauhara Ridge Dr from December 23.