Three Lotto players share $1 million

Three Lotto players from Waiuku, Hawke’s Bay, and Rangiora will be starting their festivities early after each winning $333,333 with Lotto First Division in Saturday night’s draw.

The winning tickets were sold at Supervalue Waiuku, Countdown Rangiora East, and on MyLotto to a player from Hawke’s Bay.

Powerball was not struck this evening and has rolled over to Wednesday night, where the jackpot will be $5 million.

Strike Four has also rolled over tonight and will be $300,000 on Wednesday night.

Anyone who bought their ticket from any of the above stores should check their ticket as soon as possible in-store, on MyLotto, or through the Lotto NZ App, a spokesperson said.