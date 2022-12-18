Man arrested after shooting in Ōtara shopping centre in November

A man has been arrested in relation to a shooting at the Ōtara shopping centre last month.

Police were alerted to the incident when a man showed up at hospital with injuries on November 7.

On Saturday, the Armed Offenders Squad executed a search warrant at an address in Manurewa, and a 36-year-old man was arrested, police said on Sunday afternoon.

He has been charged with attempted murder and is due to appear in Manukau District Court on Monday.

Police said they were not in a position to make further comment as the matter was not before the courts.