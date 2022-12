Police remain at the scene as of 9.20pm, and expected the State Highway would reopen “soon”.

A person has died after a truck and car collided along State Highway 2 in Whakamārama, in Western Bay of Plenty.

Police and emergency services responded to the “serious” crash, which was blocking the road near the intersection of Omokoroa Road, about 4pm on Sunday.

The driver of the car has since died. The truck driver was unharmed.

