Extreme caving Santa style: How the regions celebrate Christmas

Historic Santa welcoming the guests to Santa’s Cave at Te Manawa.

Visiting Christmas caves with quirky displays and live Santas is a long-standing tradition in the regions.

In an age where celebrations are often larger than life, the quiet endurance of communities keeping it simple has its own magic.

Common elements in caves visited by Stuff in Palmerston North, Feilding and Dannevirke are dark cave-like spaces lit with Christmas colours, quirky characters, mirrors and trains.

Palmerston North’s Santa’s Cave was originally at the department store Collinson and Cunninghame.

David Unwin/Stuff The Monkey band as had three outfits over the years: a German Oompah band, the Beatles Sargent Pepper suits, and this sparkly gold ensemble they have been wearing since the 1980s, at Santa Cave’s in Te Manawa.

Inherited by Farmers in 1983, when they shifted to The Plaza in 2010, the cave collection – now more than 100 years old – moved to Te Manawa.

The museum’s website states: “For some, it is a magical trip down memory lane. Others find its kitsch-factor totally endearing. There are those who even find it curiously creepy.”

Te Manawa spokesperson Graeme Beal says of the cave “we embrace it all”, which includes a band of singing monkeys.

The Santa’s Cave shop sells ceramic bobble-head elves, custom-made to look like the elves in the exhibit.

Sonya Holm/Stuff “Creepy” bobble-headed Santa's elves designed to look like the 100-year-old originals.

“The first prototype that came back to us we had to send back because it was too cute,” Beal said.

“We said, ‘can you make the cheek bones a little higher and the nose a little pointier’. They said that makes it look a bit creepy and we said correct.”

The cave idea was a Kiwi take on Christmas displays in department store windows that were popular overseas, he said.

The original Santa’s Cave was established in 1918 after a pandemic to bring happiness back to the community.

“To have it come full circle and still be there a hundred years later – and [through] another pandemic – fulfilling the same purpose and the same function to bring joy to people and give them hope, it was quite humbling to be part of that.”

Sonya Holm/Stuff Part of the Christmas display at the Feilding Santa Cave which took volunteers two and a half weeks to set up.

Santa’s Cave in Feilding has a legacy of 55 years, kept running through the enduring commitment of Feilding Ōroua Rotary.

Club member Rex Wheeler said it was a place of happiness and wonder.

“That’s what we’ve tried to make it.”

Displayed in a window of the old chemist shop, the temporary home for the cave, was “Feildng’s original Santa” that once stood on the Cobbes department store verandah.

“It was saved by a local farmer and it was offered to us a couple of years ago,” Wheeler said.

Sonya Holm/Stuff Charlotte Emeny, 3, enjoying the Christmas "wonderland" of the pop-up Dannevirke Fantasy cave.

The cave set up took two-and-half weeks.

“It’s the third year it has had to be a unique cave, as opposed to following our old format, so it’s taken a lot more planning and effort,.”

The club was hoping to move back to its original premises, Feilding Little Theatre, when the building was earthquake proof.

The Dannevirke cave, established 33 years ago, was also soldiering on despite temporary dwellings, due to the considerable commitment of the Fantasy Cave Charitable Trust.

Sonya Holm/Stuff Sue Emeny with granddaughter Charlotte, 3, peering through the window in the gingerbread house at the pop-up Fantasy Cave in Dannevirke.

Plans to build new premises were complete but it had been delayed by Covid and skyrocketing prices.

Trust secretary Liz Edwards said there was hope the new premises would be completed in two years.

Less than a third of the original exhibit was on display in pop-up premises, but a lack of venues was not stopping Santa from visiting.

The Dannevirke cave was established because there was “no Santa in the towns between Wairoa and Palmerston North”, said Edwards.