One person is in a critical condition following a serious crash involving two vehicles in Pakuranga, east Auckland.

Police said the crash involving a car and a motorbike was reported on Pakuranga Road, Pakuranga, near the Panmure Bridge, around 6.30am.

One person has been taken to hospital in a critical condition.

“Diversions are in place and motorists are advised to avoid the area,” a police spokesperson said.