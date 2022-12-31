This one's for the South Waikato - former mayor Jenny Shattock makes New Year's Honours list

Former South Waikato mayor Jenny Shattock has been made a Member of the New Zealand Order of Merit.

The whole of South Waikato can enjoy Jenny Shattock’s New Year’s Honour, she says.

The former mayor has been made a Member of the New Zealand Order of Merit for services to local government and economic development, and says she’ll accept it on behalf of her district.

Jennifer Robyn (Jenny) Shattock, QSM, JP, has the South Waikato coursing through her veins after being born in Putāruru and raised and educated in Tokoroa.

After 24 years in local government she stood down from the mayoralty before the 2022 elections, saying it was time to hand the reins over to someone new and spend quality time with her family.

READ MORE:

* South Waikato scholars get a head start with mayoral grant

* First Māori mayor elected to South Waikato District Council

* Highly-regarded kaumātua recieves rare army honour in Tokoroa



“It was a lovely Christmas present, and I’m humbled and honoured – but honestly, you don’t do what you do for any accolades or awards and I really appreciate it all being recognised.

“I am accepting this on behalf of the South Waikato. When someone gets an award like this, it’s not just for that one person, it’s for the council, for the staff and the South Waikato community.

“I could not do this on my own – everyone here played a part.”

Stuff Jenny Shattock getting in on some gumboot-throwing action in 2018.

She was mayor of the South Waikato district for six years since 2016, having been deputy mayor from 2007 and a councillor from 1998.

According to her award nomination, “Shattock has driven economic development in the region, including Fonterra’s investment into a new milk powder dryer at Lichfield, opened in 2016, and attracting development of a distribution centre in Tokoroa in 2021 for New Zealand imports and exports by Singapore-based OFI”.

During her time as mayor, the South Waikato has seen an increase of 10% GDP, employment growth of 8%, and an improvement in mean household incomes of 32% between 2016 and 2022.

Stuff Getting a new milk powder dryer in Lichfield was one of the economic development projects mentioned in Shattock’s citation. Pictured at the 2016 opening are, from left, Fonterra chairman John Wilson, Taupo MP Louise Upston, South Waikato operations manager Sam Mikaere, Raukawa's Ruthana Begbie, mayor Jenny Shattock and Fonterra chief operating officer of global operations Robert Spurway.

She strongly advocated for South Waikato Investment Fund Trust’s new trade training facility in Tokoroa and instigated several forestry industry symposiums in 2019 and 2020, leading to establishment of the Central North Island Wood Council and a training and development programme for rangitahi.

She helped establish the Impact Hub in Tokoroa in 2021 to support local entrepreneurs, start-ups and build digital capability in the community, and established the WORKit programme in South Waikato in 2021 for rangatahi not in education, employment or training.

She has also held voluntary roles including board member for both the Rangiura Trust and the Timber Museum of New Zealand Trust, and is a member of the Tokoroa Council of Social Services.

She was also awarded a Queen’s Service Medal, in the 2014 Queen’s Birthday Honours.