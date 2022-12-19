The Antidote: Five happy things in the news today, December 19

We live in unusual times. It all gets a bit much some days. So each weekday we're bringing you a much-needed dose of positivity to remind you that there's inspiration, kindness and quirkiness out there too.

The compassionate pizzeria looking after those in need

Luca Pallanca is a pizza shop owner who saw hungry people in the area and didn’t hesitate to find a way to feed them.

Pallanca, who owns a pizzeria in Cuenca, Ecuador, says that poverty is a significant problem in his area.

"We give free food to whoever needs it," says Pallanca, who has been handing out food for five years.

Stuff Pizzeria owner Luca Pallanca hands out food to those in need.

In the beginning, Pallanca's pizzeria would run out of food with people still in the line, a feeling he said he hated.

"I started to organise it better and I'd send an employee to work early to make sure we had enough," he added.

"At night, before closing, we would make more pizza dough just for them.

“This may not be what a successful entrepreneur does, but I try to do my best."

Sneaky bear helps himself to chicken nuggets

A hungry black bear in Florida, United States, wanted a quick meal to go, helping himself to takeaways left on the doorstep.

Homeowner Paul Newman captured the moment on his doorbell camera when the bear crept up and snatched the bag of Chick-fil-A away.

”All the nuggets and fries - 30 nuggets and a large fry,” Newman can be heard saying on the video.

Funnily enough, the bear left the bag containing the salad behind. It begs the question, was this bear just helping Newman stick to a healthy diet?

Santa thief forgiven after returning with roses to apologise

US woman Mayra Gallo showed up at her restaurant in Greenville, South Carolina, and couldn't believe what she saw: Her Santa decoration - which she made and placed in front of her eatery as part of a holiday display - was gone. Someone had snatched it.

"Wow. How can people do this?" Gallo, the owner and executive chef of the French restaurant Bonjour Main remembered thinking. "It's pathetic that things happen like that."

Bonjour Main/Bonjour Main The stuffed Santa decoration that was stolen from the display outside a restaurant in South Carolina.

Gallo shared the surveillance footage of an individual stealing the decoration on Facebook and reported it to the police, but then a few hours later, she was stunned by a second surprise.

The man who stole her Santa showed up to say sorry.

With a bouquet of a dozen roses in hand, the man who stole her Santa brought him back and apologised profusely for taking it. He told Gallo - who said she does not know his full name or contact information - that he had been drinking.

Aaron Gillions/Photosport.co.nz The international win came not long after Hamilton Boys' High School’s victory in the national competition, which they’re shown celebrating in September (file photo).

Hamilton Boys' High rugby team is top of the world

The country's top rugby-playing school is now top of the world as well after Hamilton Boys’ High School won the World Schools Festival Cup.

They beat South Africa’s Grey College from Bloemfontein 22-10 in the final at the Pattana Sports Resort, Thailand.

Speaking Monday, headmaster Sue Hassall said with pride: “They did well, didn’t they? I was absolutely thrilled.”

She’d had every confidence coach Nigel Hotham would produce a good result, she said.

“He’s been coaching our 1st XV [for] as long as I’ve been headmaster (22 years).”

Besides New Zealand and South Africa, there were teams from England, Ireland, Wales and Fiji competing.

How far is too far when expressing your love of Christmas?

We heard of people starting their decorations in October, taking days off work to put their tinsel up or spending hundreds on giant Santas, but for caterer Jessica Moore, Christmas is a matter of life purpose.

In August, the 35-year-old spent thousands of dollars on a full back tattoo with all the North Pole has to offer, celebrating the jolly season.

Supplied Jessica Moore spent thousands of dollars on a back tattoo with all the North Pole has to offer.

After some research and pondering, she decided to trust her artist's creativity.

In August, Moore had the first of four sessions to complete the tattoo before the jolly season started.

"I had no idea what the design was going to look like, so I showed up on my first day and I was like, 'Oh my gosh, this is more than I ever imagined," Moore told Radio New Zealand.

The tattoo, filled with Christmas details and memories, took a total of 28 hours to be completed and cost over $5000.