'A spade through my spine': Paramedic saved by workmates warns of DIY dangers

In 2013 Derek Eady slipped on wet paint and fell five meters onto the hard ground. His leg had to be amputated.

In his 20 years with Hato Hone St John, Derek Eady​ helped thousands of ailing Aucklanders, often saving their lives.

But in December 2013, it was Eady who needed to be saved.

It was a nice summer day, and the then-36-year-old had been painting the roof of his Tuakau home, when he slipped on wet paint and fell five metres onto the hard ground.

Eady landed in a standing position, his legs taking most of the impact.

“I felt a crushing sensation in my back, and it felt like someone had driven a spade though my spine,” he said.

He said he knew instantly he had broken his back.

“Everything slowed down and that thing about your whole life flashing before your eyes is quite true. I thought this was it, I wasn’t going to survive.”

When help arrived, it was a familiar face. The first crew on the scene was led by Simon Gibb, an old friend and previous mentor of Eady.

“Just seeing them arrive and knowing who they were and how they worked was a huge relief – I knew I was in safe hands.”

It was a tough call-out for everyone involved. Despite 30 years of experience, Gibb said he had to keep his emotions in check.

“I recognised the address as being Derek’s place, which put a bit of a lump in my throat. I was thinking, ‘oh heck, this is somebody I know’.

“I remember seeing Derek lying down there and when I was within range of his voice, he just looked at me and said, ‘Gibbo, I can’t feel my legs’ and the lump in my throat got a lot bigger on hearing that.”

His colleagues were able to stabilise him, and Eady credits Gibb with saving his mobility.

Eady had broken his back in three places, and had multiple leg fractures. The injuries could have put him in a wheelchair for the rest of his life.

While the fear of losing his mobility diminished over the coming weeks, it was only the beginning of his recovery – he spent months in pain.

”The pain was out of this world, it constantly felt like I had my foot in a bucket of scalding hot water.”

Suffering from severe leg infections that would not heal, he was told his only chance of a cure was a partial amputation of his leg. He lost the leg seven months after the initial accident.

It was a long journey, but Eady was able to return to St John less than a year after his accident, becoming New Zealand’s first and only amputee paramedic, he said.

“I made a decision not long after the accident that I wasn’t going to let this rob me of my life.”

Eady said ACC was “instrumental” in his ability to return to work.

“As soon as I said I want to go back to work, they said ‘what do we need to do to make this happen?’”

While living in Waikato, Eady spent the majority of his career based in South Auckland, after first starting there in 2001.

He worked for Hato Hone St John in South Auckland for several more years before retiring at the beginning of 2020.

Eady said the accident left him with a new perspective on life.

“It highlighted just how easily it can be taken away.

“I just don’t take anything for granted any more, I don’t take time for granted – time that I have with my family and doing things I enjoy,” he said.

He was far from alone in suffering a severe injury while doing DIY. In 2021, ACC accepted over 21,000 claims for DIY injuries – a further 326 New Zealanders have had an amputation or removal of an eye since 2017.

It cost $27.8m to help people recover in 2021, the highest in the past five years.

However, ACC Injury Prevention Programme Leader James Whitaker said research showed most of these injuries were predictable and preventable.

Whitaker said data showed summer was the peak time for DIY injuries, as people worked on projects around the house.

“If we slow down and have a hmmm before we jump in, we can significantly reduce the chance of getting injured.

“Generally, we know the safest way to do things. But sometimes we’re in such a rush that we forget to take a moment and assess the risk.”

Eady said people should stop and think before getting stuck into DIY jobs.

“That’s my biggest regret, I was blasé about it, I was all ‘she’ll be right, mate’. I’d been up on that roof hundreds of time and never fallen off it before – but all it takes is that one time.

“And the stupidest thing is that I had the safety gear sitting in the shed, I just didn’t stop and think what could happen.”