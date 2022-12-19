Police reveal name of man who died at Auckland's Muriwai Beach

Police have revealed the name of the man who died at Auckland’s Muriwai Beach on Saturday, December 17.

He was Dale Harrop, 33, of Auckland.

Police were called to Muriwai Beach around 4pm on Saturday to reports of a person in difficulty in the water.

Harrop was brought to shore by surf lifesavers but was unable to be revived. His death was referred to the coroner.

A police spokesperson said they extended condolences to Harrop’s friends and families at this “difficult” time.