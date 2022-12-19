Top ice hockey player dies at Auckland's Muriwai Beach, remembered as 'charismatic'

A member of New Zealand’s national ice hockey team died at Auckland’s Muriwai Beach on Saturday, December 17.

Dale Harrop, 33, of Auckland, died at the popular West Coast beach around shortly after 4pm on Saturday after getting into difficulty in the water, police said.

He was brought to shore by surf lifesavers but was unable to be revived.

Harrop was a member of New Zealand’s national ice hockey team, Ice Blacks, the NZ Ice Hockey Federation confirmed.

Dale Harrop died at Muriwai beach on Saturday.

The federation stated the ice hockey community was mourning the loss of one of their “greatest”.

”Dale passed away in a tragic accident over the weekend in West Auckland. As someone who embodied all it meant to be a great Ice Black, he leaves behind a legacy of sportsmanship, kindness and determination.”

Harrop began his ice hockey career in 2006, the federation said, playing for the Canterbury Red Devils.

”Dale’s infectious smile and gregarious personality followed him everywhere he went. He was an active member of the Ice Blacks since 2007, representing New Zealand at ten World Championships.

“After moving from Christchurch, Dale has called Auckland and the West Auckland Admirals home. He brought his leadership, warm-hearted jokes and sense of community with him.”

Harrop had been a “formidable force on and off the ice”, the federation said, who would be sorely missed by his teammates and anyone who had been lucky enough to play with the “charismatic athlete”.

“Dale, you will be remembered on our ice. The example you set will be followed. Your memory will live on through our sport. Rest in peace, forever our teammate.”

A police spokesperson said they extended condolences to Harrop’s friends and families at this “difficult” time.