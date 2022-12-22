Auckland's top public transport user took 3400 trips this year – and didn't pay a cent

Auckland’s top public transport user travelled 18,000km in 2022 to the end of November. (File photo)

Auckland’s most frequent public transport user took about 3400 trips this year – and didn’t pay a cent.

The person travelled 18,000 kilometres around the Super City from January to the end of November, according to Auckland Transport HOP card data.

That’s the equivalent of about 10 trips a day over 334 days, with an average journey distance of 7.8km. Sixty-four per cent of their journeys included a transfer to another service.

But Auckland Transport made no revenue from the person – because they’re over 65 years old and entitled to Super Gold concession, which gets them free travel after 9am on weekdays and all day on weekends and public holidays.

Without knowing the specifics of the person’s travel, it’s hard to work out what they would have spent over the period if they weren’t travelling for free with their concession.

But Auckland Transport doesn’t charge HOP card users more than $20 per day, no matter how many trips they take. So an estimated 10 trips per day for 334 days would have cost them a maximum of $6680.

Stuff asked to interview the person, however Auckland Transport would not reveal their identity for privacy.

The person frequently travelled between their home suburb to the city centre. Their most frequent stops were outside the Auckland Town Hall and Britomart/Te Komititanga.

Bus was their preferred mode of transport, accounting for 91% of journeys, followed by train (8%) and ferry (1%).

Auckland Transport manager Richard Harrison​ commended the person’s public transport habits as “super impressive”.

“It’s super exciting to find someone who is so enthusiastic about it,” Harrison said.

The total kilometres travelled was equivalent of going from Auckland to London.

Abigail Dougherty/Stuff It’s likely the person, a senior citizen, used public transport for leisure, Auckland Transport manager of metro optimisation Richard Harrison said. (File photo)

Based on the person’s average of 10 trips per day outside of commuter hours, Harrison said it was likely they were using public transport for leisure.

“Why not? This is a beautiful city and it’s a really great way to experience it. Sounds like they’re having a fun time.

“It’s clearly easy for them to get around. It's a good choice, a more sustainable choice."

Harrison said his favourite journeys were going over the Harbour Bridge on a double decker bus and down Tāmaki Drive on a silent electric bus. Both boasted “gorgeous” ocean views, he said.

As for the top public transport user not paying a cent for their travel, Harrison said it was a well-earned privilege.

“They’ve earnt the Super Gold concession through a lifetime of paying taxes. Make the most of it.”

Auckland’s top 100 public transport users

This group made around 194,000 trips between them, travelling 1.2 million kilometres.

Almost 80% of the top 100 are aged over 65 and use the Super Gold concession. Thirty per cent paid $0 for their travel all year.

They mostly travelled to and from the city centre, New Lynn, Panmure, Onehunga and Newmarket.

The average journey distance was 6.8km and 54% of journeys included a transfer onto another service.

Bus made up 93% of their travel, train 6% and ferry 1%.

Auckland public transport patronage generally

- 19% of HOP card users travel between 11 and 31 days per month (around three times per week)

- 54% of total patronage is during weekday peak hours (first services-9am and 3pm-6.30pm), implying that majority are commuters

- Under 25s are the most frequent users

- Average trip distance is 7.7km

- Most-frequent users live in: Glenfield, Beach Haven, Birkdale, Forrest Hill and Birkenhead

- Least-frequent users live in: Glendowie, St Heliers, Hobsonville, Parnell and Bucklands Beach.