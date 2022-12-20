AUT broke collective agreements and should scrap redundancies, employment court rules

Hundreds of AUT teaching staff expecting to be made redundant after Christmas have new hope after a legal ruling on Monday.

The Employment Relations Authority (ERA) has ruled that the Auckland University of Technology (AUT) should withdraw the notices of termination it sent to staff earlier this month.

The Tertiary Education Union took legal action against AUT after it tried to make at least 170 people redundant.

Alastair Dumbleton of teh ERA ruled on behalf of the authority that AUT failed to follow its collective agreement with staff when it sent severance notices on December 1.

“The Authority finds it is necessary and just that AUT should be asked to go back and follow the [collective agreement] correctly,” Dumbleton wrote in his ruling summary.

In September, AUT announced an expected 230 redundancies as well as other cost-cutting measures, despite making a $12 million surplus in 2020 and 2021.

By reducing staff numbers, AUT aimed to lower its costs by $21 million or more, the ERA ruling said.

Ken Downie/Supplied Members of the Tertiary Education Union went on strike in November.

AUT offered staff the opportunity to voluntarily leave their jobs and 90 took up the offer, but a further 80 teaching staff were told their jobs would be forcibly disestablished.

“The staff cuts are wide and deep... In some cases, the opportunities severed staff have for re-employment in Auckland or even in New Zealand will be limited by the specialist nature of the teaching and research they have been employed in,” the ERA ruling said.

The ERA ruled that AUT was required under its agreement with staff to identify specific roles that were “surplus”, before it asked staff to voluntarily leave or chose to end contracts with staff.

RICKY WILSON/Stuff Staff waited more than three months to find out if they would still have a job in the new year.

Tertiary Education Union’s Jill Jones said it was a victory for collective agreements and the union.

“The principle is that it should have been about the job being surplus, not the person. It is something of a reprieve for those that shouldn’t have been made redundant.”

Jones said the ruling was largely procedural, but it provided the chance to “rewind the clock” and potentially save some jobs.

The ruling said the union could seek a compliance order which would require AUT to withdraw its notices of termination, but Jones said she would wait for the next few days for AUT to “do the right thing”.

JASON DORDAY/ STUFF University staff across the country have initiated strike action to demand better pay.

An AUT spokesperson previously told Stuff it was making cuts to staff “reluctantly”.

“The AUT Financial Recovery Programme is essential for the sustainability of our University and our ability to deliver to our students, partners, and communities.

“Recent national impacts have made it necessary to address short to medium term budget issues.

“Student numbers have continued to decline following the Covid-19 pandemic, and government funding and fees increases are not keeping pace with inflation; while salary costs – the University’s largest expenditure – have continued to increase,” the spokesperson said.