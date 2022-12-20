Boil water notice for three lakeside Taupō communities affects about 1400 properties

A boil water notice has been put in place for Omori, Kuratau and Pūkawa near Taupō. Photo/File

Lakeside holiday spots near the shores of Lake Taupō have been hit with a boil water notice after a water main failure that means water supplies may have been contaminated.

Residents of Omori, Kuratau and Pūkawa have been told to boil any water used for human consumption until at least Friday, December 23.

Taupō District Council three waters manager Tony Hale said the boil water notice - for water used in cooking, drinking, and washing teeth – was a “precautionary measure following a significant water main break in the area”.

About 1400 properties in the three communities located along State Highway 41, near Tūrangi to the south-west of Lake Taupō have been affected.

READ MORE:

* Chlorine removal at least five years away for nearly half of Christchurch

* Wellington's water problems have been decades in the making

* Better safe than sorry: Carterton residents to continue boiling water despite third clear test

* Boil water notice lifted in Martinborough after almost three weeks



Hale said the water main had been repaired, but regulations meant the council had to register three days of clear testing before the notice would be removed.

He said the council was carrying out extensive flushing and testing of the network after a contaminated water sample was found during testing.

“There is always danger of water contamination when part of a water supply, in this case a pipe, is compromised.

“A sample taken near the break showed low levels of contamination, but we believe the contamination was localised. The boil water notice was placed on the whole scheme as a precaution.”

He said the offending piece of pipe would be sent away for condition testing and at this stage was unsure how the break occurred.

Those affected should heat water to boiling point. No treatment is required for other uses, such as washing clothes or having a bath or shower.

A water tanker is available at the Omori Store if residents require drinking water.

Hale said the council had dealt with several water main breaks in the recent past, but none had led to a boil water notice.

“We only initiate a boil water notice if we have water quality samples that fail drinking water standards or if we believe any part of the supply could be at risk of contamination.”

Residents who require further information should call the council’s customer services team on (07) 376 0899.