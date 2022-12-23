Why these expats are returning to New Zealand in 2023

Bryony Williams is returning to New Zealand in 2023 after spending almost 10 years living in London.

Lifestyle, family considerations and access to nature are some of the biggest factors drawing New Zealanders living overseas back home in 2023, two Kiwi expats say.

As many as 1 million New Zealanders are estimated to live abroad, with roughly 700,000 in Australia alone. The most popular expat destinations for Kiwis are Australia, the United Kingdom and the United States.

Bryony Williams is one of those million Kiwis, but will soon be returning to Aotearoa with her English partner.

Williams grew up in Hastings and spent a short time in Wellington before making the move halfway across the world to London. She says that she always knew deep down that she was destined to end up in the UK’s biggest city.

READ MORE:

* Welcome home! Kiwis reunite with families - without MIQ or border restrictions

* Spending Christmas overseas away from family: Why being an Xmas 'orphan' is not all bad

* Finding family when you can’t be with yours at Christmas

* Mother’s Day: Auckland mum hasn't seen twins for a year after Covid-19 shut borders



“London had a very strong calling,” she said. “My grandparents immigrated out to New Zealand [from England] after the war, so maybe it was a deep calling to come back to this part of the world to feel that heritage.”

She’s since spent almost 10 years living abroad, worked six different jobs and lived in seven different flats. Access to travel in Europe was a “huge benefit” of living in the UK, and had opened her eyes to the enormity of the world and everything in it, Williams said.

“Being able to sit on a bench with a coffee surrounded by a language you don't speak and signs you can't read humbles you very quickly. I do believe you can't honestly appreciate just how small New Zealand is…until you step out and start to see how others live.”

Supplied Bryony Williams, left, is moving back to New Zealand with her English partner after spending almost a decade living in the UK.

Despite the “endless experiences” she said living in London had granted her, she’d faced some challenging times during the Covid-19 pandemic.

“Knowing home is only a long plane ride away has always been at the back of my mind, but when Covid arrived, that changed,” said Williams.

“I have never felt so alone and disregarded by my country. It’s a feeling I would never wish upon anyone. You get used to spending Christmas away, missing birthdays and saying last goodbyes, but they were all on my terms...to be shut out [was] incredibly dehumanising.”

Williams said that lifestyle considerations and wanting to “put down roots” had played a large role in her decision to return home.

ROBERT KITCHIN/STUFF Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern says changes to the immigration settings, to give residency to nurses, teachers and more tradespeople, show the Government is responding to staffing shortages.

“We want a dog, we want a home to call our own, we want access to nature, we want to spend time with my family [and] explore our careers in a New Zealand work culture,” she said.

Bianca Rees is another Kiwi who currently calls London home.

In 2023, she will also be making the move back to New Zealand, alongside her fiancé and two children.

Rees was born in New Plymouth but grew up in Whanganui, and spent five years working in Wellington before moving to London. Like Williams, she says that travel and entertainment in Europe is a huge bonus – in 2022 alone she visited Italy, Paris and Barcelona on weekend trips.

Supplied Bianca Rees is returning to Aotearoa with her fiancé and two children.

Her time living abroad hasn’t been without challenges, Rees says.

“I [met] a British man and [had] two children. When we separated, I was effectively ‘stuck’ in the UK, and despite him not seeing the children or paying maintenance, we were not allowed to return to New Zealand without his permission until now.”

Rees now works part-time for a charity that provides support services for parents dealing with custody disputes in foreign countries.

She’s supported many women who she said often had “no family support, no money, and more often than not, are trying to remove themselves from abusive situations and navigate a complex, expensive and broken family court system”.

UNSPLASH One million New Zealanders are estimated to live abroad, with 700,000 living in Australia alone.

Dealing with the cost of living has also proven difficult, and is a key factor behind her decision to relocate, Rees said.

Recent jumps in food and energy prices in the UK have prompted widespread strikes, with many workers demanding pay rises that keep up with record-high inflation.

But even before 2022’s economic turmoil, Rees said London was an expensive city to live in.

“There were times when I was super broke,” she said. “In the early months it was, at times, overwhelming and lonely.”

Similarly to Williams, family and lifestyle are other major motivations for moving home. Her parents are now retired, and she’s looking forward to spending some quality time with them. She also enjoys paddleboarding and cycling, activities she wants to spend more time doing once she’s returned.

“I have spent 20 years advancing my career in the UK, and would like to spend more time with my family and pursue the outdoor activities we love, which are more readily accessible in New Zealand,” Rees said.

Her career is also a major consideration, Rees said, and she’s hoping her time in the UK will be useful experience to draw from in Aotearoa.

“I hope that the skills I’ve gained overseas will have a positive impact in New Zealand.”