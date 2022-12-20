Watch: Fire at construction facility in north Auckland
Eleven fire trucks are tackling a blaze in a north Auckland construction facility.
Fire and Emergency services were called at around 10.30am on Tuesday. Three hours later the blaze was under control.
Footage taken by a nearby worker shows firefighters spraying water over Fulton Hogan's asphalt plant to douse the flames.
The fire has not spread to any surrounding properties.
A spokesperson from Fulton Hogan said no one was injured, but a “full investigation” into the fire had begun.
“The cause of the fire is unknown at this time,” the spokesperson said.