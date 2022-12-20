Watch: Fire at construction facility in north Auckland

A fire broke out at Fulton Hogan in Auckland's Silverdale on Tuesday morning.

Eleven fire trucks are tackling a blaze in a north Auckland construction facility.

Fire and Emergency services were called at around 10.30am on Tuesday. Three hours later the blaze was under control.

Footage taken by a nearby worker shows firefighters spraying water over Fulton Hogan's asphalt plant to douse the flames.

The fire has not spread to any surrounding properties.

A spokesperson from Fulton Hogan said no one was injured, but a “full investigation” into the fire had begun.

“The cause of the fire is unknown at this time,” the spokesperson said.