Goodbye 2022, you strange year. You weren’t as upheaval-filled as 2020, and you weren’t as grinding as 2021, but the third year of a pandemic was a weird one. Then there’s the housing market, interest rates, the cost of living, the health worker shortages ... It’s easy to get weighed down by the things that didn’t go well, so we’ve helpfully made this list of 22 good things that happened in 2022. Enjoy.

1. The Black Ferns won the Rugby World Cup

Who can forget that incredible moment when the Black Ferns beat England – and stunned the rugby-watching world – in a final for the ages at Eden Park, winning their first World Cup on home soil. Kiwis turned out en masse around the country to celebrate the team as they embarked on a “thank you, Aotearoa” victory tour.

KAI SCHWOERER/Stuff The Black Ferns celebrate with the trophy after their win in the Rugby World Cup 2021 Final match between the New Zealand Black Ferns and England at Eden Park in Auckland.

2. We observed our first Matariki public holiday

New Zealand had no mid-winter holiday and no holiday centred on te ao Māori. That all changed in June, when we enjoyed our first ever, and delightfully uncommercial, Matariki holiday marking the start of the Māori New Year. The holiday is a time for gathering with friends and whānau to reflect on the year that has been, making the most of the present and looking forward to the year ahead.

Jericho Rock-Archer/Stuff Matariki fireworks in Wellington.

3. Anti-vaxxers got trounced in the local government elections

Voters overwhelmingly rejected candidates who advanced false claims and conspiracy theories in the run-up to the October local government elections. While two prominent Voices for Freedom spokespeople were elected to local body positions in Southland and Central Otago, voters firmly rejected the other 200-plus conspiracy theorists and disinformation-spreading candidates who ran in races around the country.

4. Ukraine did not fall to Russia

Ukrainians inspired people around the world with their resistance and resilience in the face of Russia’s illegal invasion in February. They have repelled Russian forces and reclaimed cities, and remain defiant as many face a winter without heat or electricity. They are standing up for democracy and against autocracy.

Evgeniy Maloletka/AP Mykola helps his neighbour to repair a roof after their houses were destroyed during the fighting between Russian and Ukrainian forces in the recently retaken town of Arhanhelske on December. 5. There was jubilation across Ukraine when Russian invaders fled the southern town.

5. The borders completely reopened

After closures and partial re-openings and then closures again, our borders were fully reopened in July. That meant that tourists could return in droves, including on cruise ships, and international students could apply for visas again. It was great news for tertiary institutions and struggling tourism hotspots.

6. Nuclear fusion breakthrough is a milestone for climate, clean energy

Scientists announced that they have for the first time produced more energy in a nuclear fusion reaction than was used to ignite it – a major breakthrough in the decades-long quest to harness the process that powers the Sun. Researchers at the Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory in California achieved the result, which is called net energy gain, and the breakthrough will pave the way for advancements in the future of clean power.

RICKY WILSON/Stuff Alex Blong, 14 from Auckland, attempts to break the Guinness World Record for the Lego train with the most carriages.

7. An Auckland teenager broke the world record for longest Lego train

Alexander Blong, a 14-year-old Aucklander, made the most of his Covid lockdown by setting a new world record for the most carriages on a toy train completely made of Lego. In May, he built a 101-carriage locomotive, beating the previous record by 32 carriages, measuring 25m long. The train had to travel 10m to break the record – it managed 14m and could have gone further.

ROBERT KITCHIN/Stuff Women occupied 61 of the 120 seats in the House of Representatives, giving them a majority in Parliament for the first time.

8. Women became a majority in our Parliament

Soraya Peke-Mason entered Parliament in October, replacing outgoing Speaker Trevor Mallard on the Government benches. That means that, for the first time since women entered Parliament 89 years ago, women comprised a majority in the House of Representatives, occupying 61 of the 120 seats. Politicians on both sides of the aisle hailed it as a milestone.

9. North Island brown kiwi ‘no longer threatened’

After years of decline the North Island brown kiwi has been recategorised from “at risk – declining” to “no longer threatened”. In a Department of Conservation report into the status of the birds, the population of the North Island brown kiwi has grown to more than 20,000, faring the best among the country’s five species of kiwi.

JUAN ZARAMA PERINI Eleven North Island brown kiwi were released into Wellington’s backyard, the culmination of years of mustelid control work by the Capital Kiwi Project, together with the local Makara community, public and private landowners, and iwi.

10. We diverted an asteroid

Humans proved for the first time this year that they can change the path of a massive rock hurtling through space. Nasa announced in October that the spacecraft it slammed into an asteroid on September 26 succeeded in altering the space rock’s orbit around another asteroid – with better-than-expected results.

NASA/Johns Hopkins, APL/Steve Gribben/Supplied A NASA illustration shows the agency's Double Asteroid Redirection Test (DART) spacecraft before making impact with an asteroid.

11. Essential workers got inflation-linked pay rises

The increased cost of living has been hurting many people in New Zealand – and around the world. But in a big victory, workers we deemed “essential” during the pandemic were awarded large pay rises: firefighters will receive wage increases of 24% backdated to 2021; about 30,000 Te Whatu Ora nurses will receive a big pay rise next year – of more than 14% – putting them on par with their Australian counterparts.

20th Century Studios/AP This image released by 20th Century Studios shows Jake Sully, portrayed by Sam Worthington, in Avatar: The Way of Water.

12. Avatar 2: The Way of Water opened

Thousands of Wellingtonians had been busy working on the new Avatar: The Way of Water film for the past five years. They have also made key contributions to Avatar 3 and parts of Avatar 4. All up, the sequels have contributed $774 million to the New Zealand economy so far and employed more than 2400 Kiwis, to be exact. That figure includes 1400 crew members, almost 800 extras, 114 stunt artists, 46 New Zealand cast, and 36 interns and apprentices.

13. Countries, led by New Zealand, took action to stop deep sea mining

New Zealand called for a global moratorium on a ban on deep sea mining, a destructive extractive industry, joining a group of Pacific nations in opposing the extraction of 3600 tonnes of the Pacific seafloor. French President Emmanuel Macron supported a ban, and Germany called for a precautionary pause. Deep sea mining threatens the ocean and the lives and livelihoods of those who depend on it, says Greenpeace.

LAWRENCE SMITH/Stuff Alan Hall was convicted of the murder of Arthur Easton in 1985. Alan, centre, with brothers Greg, left, and Geoff.

14. After 37 years, the justice system finally did right by Alan Hall

Alan Hall was convicted in 1986 of murdering Auckland father of five Arthur Easton, 52, and spent a total of 19 years in prison. In June this year, the Supreme Court quashed his conviction, highlighting a crucial witness’s statement being deliberately altered; the concealing of other vital witness statements that pointed away from Hall being the culprit; and unfair questioning by police of Hall, who has an intellectual disability.

15. Concerts came back

Billie Eilish, Guns N’ Roses, Dua Lipa, Groove Armada, The Killers, Midnight Oil, Kings of Leon: they all played in Aotearoa this year. Welcome back international artists, we missed you.

RICKY WILSON/Stuff Pop star Dua Lipa performs at Spark Arena in Auckland.

16. Law banning conversion therapy passed

Parliament passed a law to ban conversion therapy, with the support of nearly all MPs in the House. The law made it a criminal offence to attempt to change or suppress a person’s sexual orientation or gender identity through the harmful therapy practices. Rainbow members of the House thanked the activists, academics and colleagues for their work getting the bill over the line and into law.

17. Kākāpō population at its highest in almost 50 years

The kākāpō population this year hit its highest level since records began in the 1970s, thanks to intensive conservation efforts. Kākāpō numbers increased from 197 to 252 in the 2022 breeding season, according to the Department of Conservation.

Marlborough Express A kākāpō and its 12-day-old chick.

18. New Zealand won its first winter Olympics gold medals

Two Wānaka 20-year-olds, Zoi Sadowski-Synott and Nico Porteous, won New Zealand’s first gold medals since we began competing in the Winter Olympics in 1952. Sadowski-Synnott won gold in slopestyle in Beijing, with an added silver in the big air, then Porteous won gold in freeski.

Getty Images Zoi Sadowski-Synnott with her gold and silver medals from the Beijing Winter Olympics, and Nico Porteous with his gold.

19. Medicines like Epi-pens and Trikafta were funded

It’s been a great year for people who need medicines that were not funded by Pharmac. The medicines-buying agency struck deals with drug companies for expensive but life-changing drugs like Trikafta, which adds an estimated 27 years of healthy life for people with the debilitating genetic condition cystic fibrosis. And soon people with serious allergies will no longer have to pay up to $260 for Epi-Pens, which administer life-saving instant adrenaline.

RNZ Zoi Sadowski-Synnott will go down in history as New Zealand's first ever Gold Medalist at the Winter Olympics, and she has bought a curious Kiwi audience along for the ride.

20. Jane Campion won best director at the Oscars

Kiwi director Jane Campion won Best Director at the Academy Awards for her film The Power of the Dog, shot on a Central Otago station. She was the first woman to be nominated twice for Best Director, and only the third woman to win.

21. From Māhia to the moon

Rocket Lab launched a satellite for Nasa and put it into orbit around the Moon. The Capstone satellite, which is designed to test an orbit that may be later used for a Nasa space station, was launched from Rocket Lab’s base on the Māhia peninsula near Gisborne in June and was carried part-way to the Moon by its Photon spacecraft.

Rocket Lab/AP Rocket Lab's Electron rocket is successfully launched on the Mahia peninsula on June 28, 2022. NASA wants to experiment with a new orbit around the moon which it hopes to use in the coming years to once again land astronauts on the lunar surface.

22. An 'historic' deal to protect nature

A landmark deal to protect a third of the planet for nature by 2030 was reached in Montreal this month. The agreement at the COP15 UN biodiversity summit is aimed at safeguarding biodiversity, and will have targets for protecting vital ecosystems such as rainforests and wetlands and the rights of indigenous peoples. “We are finally starting to forge a peace pact with nature,” said UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres.

Paul Chiasson/AP Delegates take souvenir photos during a snowfall outside the convention centre at the COP15 UN conference on biodiversity in Montreal, December. 16, 2022.