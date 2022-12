An accident involving two vehicles near Matatā has left a person seriously injured.

Police say the two-vehicle crash happened on State Highway 2 West, near Herepuru Road shortly after 1.30pm.

Traffic along the popular summer route is reduced to a single lane while police work at the scene.

Police are advising motorists to expect delays, and to put off travel if possible or take another route to avoid the area.