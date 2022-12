Second person arrested after man found dead in Northland's Onerahi

Police have arrested and charged a second person as part of their investigation into a homicide in Onerahi earlier this year.

The arrest comes after a man was found dead at a Whangārei home on October 27.

On Tuesday, a 32-year-old was charged with accessory after the fact to murder, Acting Detective Senior Sergeant Shane Pilmer said.

A 42-year-old man was previously charged with murder and is before the courts.