Police officer offers stranded bride ride to wedding after highway breakdown

Bride-to-be Paige Cradock and her bridesmaids arrived to the wedding in a police car after a highway breakdown.

Of all the ways to arrive at your wedding reception, the back of a police car usually isn’t on the top of the list.

But newly married Paige Cradock wasn’t left with many choices when she and her bridesmaids found themselves stranded on the side of State Highway 1 in Northland.

Their car had broken down 8 kilometres from the reception venue.

“The hood was up and my partner’s uncle was trying to get it started again, but it wasn’t going to happen,” Cradock said.

This wasn’t Cradock’s first wedding mishap.

Last year she had to cancel because of Covid restrictions and before that Cradock and her partner decided to delay their nuptials to put money towards a mortgage.

The third time was looking like it had some potholes too.

That was when Senior Constable Adam Groves spied the wedding party marooned on the roadside.

“I saw the car broken down and as an ex-mechanic I stopped to see if there was anything I could do to lend a hand,” he said.

The technical mechanical assessment from Groves: “The car was shot.”

The police officer offered to drive them to the reception.

“Adam said he was clocking off, so we really appreciated his kindness and generosity to be able to take us. It was my first time ever ride in a police car,” Cradock said.

A member of the public also stopped and drove two of the four bridesmaids.

Cradock said some wedding guests were surprised when she stepped out of the back of a police car, its blue and red lights flashing.

“It was a case of third time lucky,” she said.

“It’s one for the books and will be a great story to tell my two girls when they are older.”