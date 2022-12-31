Sir Ashley, Dame Farah: Bloomfield and Palmer amongst top honour recipients in New Year Honours for 2023

Dr Ashley Bloomfield, former director-general of health, now has a new title after being recognised in the New Year Honours.

Former Director General of Health Dr Ashley Bloomfield and three-time Rugby World Cup winning Black Ferns captain Farah Palmer are among the list of public officials, sportspeople and philanthropists being awarded New Year honours.

Dr Ashley Bloomfield will receive a knighthood for services to public health.

Bloomfield was recognised for his work leading the health sector and managing the government’s public health response to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Rugby legend Palmer will be made a dame.

Palmer represented Aotearoa as a Black Fern for two decades, and has held major governance roles in the sport since her retirement from playing in 2006.

Palmer is also a professor at Massey University, and conducts research into women in sport and Māori women’s leadership experiences.

Actor and acting coach Miranda Harcourt is joining her on the list of dames.

Harcourt’s service across acting, directing and writing was honoured. She currently works coaching leading actors and directors around the world, and has also worked with Women’s Refuge and So They Can.

Dr Jan Wright, Parliamentary Commissioner for the Environment from 2007-2017, rounds out the list of Dame Companions of the New Zealand Order of Merit. During her time in the role, Wright provided advice to the government on a range of environmental issues such as fracking, climate change and the use of 1080.

Māori educator Dr Haare Williams will be made a knight. Williams currently serves as the Dean of Māori Education and Māori Advisor to the Chief Executive at Unitec, and has made significant contributions to the arts through his writing and work to develop Māori broadcasting.

Philanthropist Mark Dunajtschik will also receive a knighthood, rounding out the list of those receiving the highest honour, the Order of New Zealand.

Dunajtschik has supported a range of causes, including the precursor to the Westpac Helicopter rescue service, a Wellington children’s hospital, and Te Whare Ahura Mental Health Centre in the Hutt Valley.

Among others receiving 2023 honours were rowing pair Hamish Bond and Eric Murray, who have been named Companions of the New Zealand Order of Merit, as well as other sportspeople, healthcare workers, educators, and business and community leaders.

Michael Barnett, Auckland Business Chamber Chief Executive, was also made a companion, along with local body politician Trevor Maxwell, tourism expert Emeritus Professor David Simmons and the first female professor of ophthalmology, Helen Danesh-Meyer.

Comedian Michèle A'Court was recognised as an Officer of the New Zealand Order of Merit, and snowboarders Zoi Sadowski-Synnott and Nico Porteous were honoured as members.

The New Zealand Royal Honours system thanks and recognises people for their achievements and service to the community. 183 people received 2023 New Year Honours.