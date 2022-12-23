Swimmers warned as Waikato River and Lake Taupō water levels hit peak flow

000119 News Photo Kelly Hodel / Stuff Waikato River, near Hamilton Gardens south of the jetty. Swimming in the river to cool off on a hot summers day. Floating down the river in tires tubes

Swimmers and other recreational users of Lake Taupō and the Waikato River have been warned of fast flows and dangerous currents as lake and river levels rise to record levels.

Electricity generators Mercury NZ and the Taupō Habourmaster said they want people to be aware of the potential for stronger currents and changeable, faster flows as the region heads into summer.

This comes as ACC figures reveal there were 90 preventable drownings in New Zealand in 2021 – the highest number seen in a decade.

In the Waikato region, 10 people have drowned so far this year and 13 last year – 21 people were also hospitalised after water-related accidents in 2021.

READ MORE:

* New Waikato Police boat launched ahead of busy summer season

* River floaters warned - miss the exit and you'll be over Huka Falls

* Boaties and generators powerless in face of forecast as Lake Taupō hits low



Supplied/Waikato Times Waikato River and Lake Taupō water levels are at their highest since 1999. This picture was taken at Control Gates Bridge, Taupō, on Wednesday morning.

Lake Taupō Harbourmaster Jamie Grant said Taupō had experienced its wettest winter since records began in 1905 and the Waikato River was running at almost double its normal flow.

He said attempting a river float trip would be too dangerous as Lake Taupō was just below full, and in turn the Taupō Control Gates were fully open, with maximum flow in the Waikato River significantly higher and stronger than usual.

“My advice would be not to do it at these high lake levels,” Grant said.

“It’s really dangerous and Mercury can’t slow [the river] down, the lake is too full and for pretty much the last three months it has been running at maximum.”

Supplied/Waikato Times The Waikato River at Huka Falls. Lake Taupō has had more rainfall this winter since records began in 1905.

Portfolio general manager for Mercury NZ, Phil Gibson, said water levels at Lake Taupō were the highest for this time of year since Mercury took over management of the Waikato Hydro System in 1999.

“Jumping into the river and lake are part of the Kiwi summer, but we are reminding swimmers and other lake and river users to take into account the higher water levels and stronger flows,” Gibson said.

The higher flows also had the potential to impact the Aratiatia Rapids spillway release, increasing the volume of water in this hazardous no-swim zone.

Mercury’s Hamilton Control Room staff monitor and influence the lake and river flows using the Taupō Control Gates and the eight hydropower dams in the Waikato Hydro System.

“The team are on deck 24/7 across the Christmas period to manage this unusual and challenging situation.”

Both Grant and Gibson said people should follow the usual water safety rules; know the weather and water conditions before you get in as these are likely to be different from what you may be used to.

Supplied/Waikato Times More people die drowning in rivers than anywhere else in the country.

Watch out for others, particularly children, and use safety equipment such as life jackets correctly.

Be prepared; know the local environment, safe swimming spots and set rules for safe play.

Always supervise children around water and keep children under five within arm’s reach, never swim alone and know your limits.

Gibson said on-shore winds combined with high lake levels lead to higher waves on the Lake Taupō shoreline.

He said north of Karāpiro, varying water levels could also lead to downstream impacts on low-lying land including some pathways and the Grantham St carpark in Hamilton.

There are more drownings in rivers than any other environment in New Zealand, and Water Safety NZ chief executive Daniel Gerrard said the majority of them were preventable.

Dominico Zapata/Stuff Glen Tawera shows how to perform the perfect manu in the Waikato River, but swimmers are being warned to be careful in the river as it reaches peak flow. Photo/File

“A drowning is a devastating event for any whānau and community.

“These incidents are preventable – if you stop and take time to assess the risks. Collectively, we all have to make better decisions around water.”

There were 3718 water related injuries in the region in 2021/2022 – behind Auckland where 7899 people were injured.

Over the past five years there have been 19,675 water-related injuries in the Waikato, with 3718 of those from July 1, 2021 to June 30, 2022 – it cost ACC $7.3 million to help those people recover.

Gerrard said men were over-represented nationally in water-related deaths, with 76 men and 14 women drowing in 2021.

“They’re a father, a son, an uncle, a brother or a grandfather.”

According to the Tūwharetoa Māori Trust Board, the powerful surging currents of Te Awa o Waikato (Waikato River) were the inspiration behind its name.

“The name ‘Waikato’ is as much a warning as it is a recognition of the power and life force that flows from it,” a spokesperson said.

“The Waikato River is a taonga (treasure), it is a tupuna (ancestor) and it has a lifeforce of its own.

“The name ‘Waikato’ has two root components – wai (meaning water) and kato (meanings include ‘surging’, ‘flowing’, ‘tides’ and ‘current’.”

So, potential translations include the Surging Waters, the Surging Currents, the Flowing Waters.

The famous mōteatea (poem or lament), “Waikato Te Awa” includes the lyrics "kia tūpato rā kei tāhuri koe i ngā au kaha o Waikato," – “take caution lest you are capsized by the Waikato River's strong currents”.

“Tūwharetoa Māori Trust Board repeats the reminders that lie within its name - to be aware, to be careful, and to be respectful.”