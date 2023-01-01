Movers and shapers: Meet the people who are making a difference in 2023

When Stuff asked around for names of people making strides in their fields – people to watch in 2023 – we were inundated with nominees. Over the next few weeks we’re profiling them and their mahi. They’re entrepreneurs, and philanthropists, writers, directors and top sportspeople. They’re brilliant thinkers and they love their work.

Josie Shapiro, writer

The year Auckland writer Josie Shapiro turned 40 she reached the holy grail: she’d by then rejected the notion that true novelists write their books effortlessly and perfectly, and to cement that, she’d picked up a publishing contract for her first book.

“I stopped writing for a long time,” she says. “In my early 20s I just didn’t know if I was going to be any good at it, and I felt really scared of putting myself out there, so I stopped. After I had kids I thought, I want to show them what it means to go for something. You have to go for your dreams.”

And that dream was to be a novelist. She is well on her way to entering the literary corridor of fame. In 2022 Shapiro won publisher Allen & Unwin’s annual Commercial Fiction Prize, where a manuscript is chosen for publication.

“It was really overwhelming, a big shock, actually. You know when you want something all your life, and when it comes true it feels sort of unbelievable? Because it is such a life-changing type of thing. It’s difficult, and it takes so long to work on a book.”

Shapiro’s debut, Mickey Bloom, will be published this year. Fittingly, it’s a story about a woman who wants to achieve big things – about what you have to do to achieve your dreams. Allen & Unwin publishing director Jenny Hellen described it as “a beautifully written page-turner that works on every level.” Says Shapiro: “I hope people see something and recognise parts of their own journey.”

Shapiro’s dream meant grabbing snatches of time between caring for two young children, or rising before dawn to write. She had been working on a complicated novel when she decided she needed a break, and that’s when she began Mickey Bloom. She’s since returned to that complex draft refreshed, and hoping to finish it in 2023.

Hagen Hopkins/Getty Images Natalie Lawrence was made head coach in 2022.

Natalie Lawrence, head coach of Phoenix Women’s football team

Natalie Lawrence has already had quite the year, but 2023 promises all the work and excitement that comes along with the Fifa Women’s World Cup, which will see teams compete across New Zealand and Australia through July and August.

But first, Lawrence has the current football season to get through. “The games keep going, the season continues, so we will be preparing for games the whole Christmas period. Summer doesn’t exist in the world of professional football, but it’s fun, so I can’t be mad.

“Obviously the season goes on until the end of April, should we make the finals. All my main focus will be on this season, and being as successful as we can and keep developing as players and people and as a team; hopefully get some points on the board and finish really strongly. I’m trying to support the players as much as possible, as they head into the World Cup. It’s a massive year for us.”

FIFA The venues teams will be based at during next year's tournament have been revealed.

In September Lawrence was announced as the new head coach of the Wellington Phoenix, less than 10 weeks out from the start of the A-League Women season, after Gemma Lewis was poached by the Welsh FA.

Lawrence had moved to New Zealand from her native Wales more than a decade ago, and returned to Wellington for her new role. While 2022 was slightly less chaotic, thanks to the easing of Covid restrictions, which complicated earlier seasons, Lawrence was particularly looking forward to a packed 2023 calendar.

The momentum of excitement when it comes to women’s sport is also encouraging for the new year, she says.

“I think it will be even bigger, I think there will be so much support. If you look at the Black Ferns and even the White Ferns, the hype they got, normalising women playing in high performance and actually being really good at it – the World Cup will be the same.

“Even the fact we now play home games in Wellington is massive. You see younger girls and even boys inspired by it and want to be part of it, and add a World Cup onto that, the support for women’s support in general is only going to go up and up and up.”

Supplied Finn Ross, founder of Carbonz.

Finn Ross, founder Carbonz

After being involved in several startups in the past few years, Finn Ross is pouring his heart and soul into Carbonz, and the fight against climate change.

He says his company Carbonz is “the culmination of all I have learnt about how we can accelerate real action”.

Carbonz is Aotearoa's first carbon credit exchange for fully traceable, tradeable, native carbon credits.

It has a clear mission: to support native biodiversity, water quality and fight against climate change.

By “real action” he does not count ‘greenwashing’, saying many companies are now spending huge portions of their sustainability budget on consulting and different levels of verification, (sometimes 80-90%).

He would rather see the money spent on action… and fast.

“We are nowhere near moving fast enough, we are currently tracking for catastrophic runaway climate change, and New Zealand is one of only four countries in the OECD still increasing emissions.

“We need to have a more pragmatic approach to sustainability in business that maximises impact and integrity,” he says.

“We only have seven years to avoid the most catastrophic consequences of climate change, and so we need to make sure our funds are going as far as possible towards impact and innovation.

“For example, some of the highly legitimate and reputable carbon credits currently circulating, have very low efficacy, only a small percentage of funds are actually going to impact.

“At the end of the day, it comes down to dollars that go into restoration and carbon sequestration. And that's what we need, significant funding to go into restoration.”

Ross, who also works with Lake Hāwea Station, says to have any chance of preventing the worst impacts of the climate crisis there must be a trade-off with economic prosperity and how we live our lives.

“There are some really tough decisions coming [that] I don't know if New Zealand is ready for, in terms of reduced consumption,” he says.

“We are fortunate there are a lot of people that do want to move the dial, it is moving, but not fast enough. The question is, how much are we willing to sacrifice to go faster?

“The thing that really scares me is not the impact alone of climate change… it is once you start understanding the science, that warming triggers more warming. Once you push it in one direction it gathers momentum and just keeps going, it's apocalyptic.”

Christel Yardley/Stuff Te Kahukura Boynton started a blog called Maori Millionaire.

Te Kahukura Boynton (Te Whakatōhea, Ngāti Kahungunu, Ngāi Tūhoe), Māori Millionaire

Te Kahukura Boynton is a 19-year-old law student, entrepreneur and content creator intent on improving her lot in life, and the lives of Māori as well.

She writes the Māori Millionaire blog as part of her mission to empower Māori to become financially independent.

Her clear, concise and focused advice on personal finance, investing and self development, is getting her noticed outside Waikato, where she lives.

“I grew up reading books like Rich Dad, Poor Dad, The Cashflow Quadrant and The 7 Habits of Highly Effective People,” she told the Financial Markets Authority.

“From there, I developed an interest in investing and making my money grow, which allowed me to start investing in KiwiSaver when I was 14, foreign exchange when I was 16, and Sharesies when I was 17.”

No surprises then that she is targeting new territory in 2023.

“Strategy is the most important thing for developing a brand. My first year in business (2022) was following the ‘content is king’ strategy and creating content and growing a community of like-minded individuals – 2023 is going to be slightly different.

“This next year of Māori Millionaire will be about honing in on some really solid kaupapa like investing, personal finance, and business/entrepreneurship. I have some big goals for 2023, including getting my 40k net worth up to 100k by the end of the year, so watch along if you want to find out how I will do this.

“I intend to bring consistent and high-quality content to the web so that rangatahi​ can have access to mint quality education about these three topics.”

Boynton has concerns about a range of issues, which she reels off rapid fire.

“Racism, institutional racism, disparities in outcomes, inadequate health care, poor education, poverty, crime, mental health,” she says.

“These are just some of the biggest issues facing Aotearoa currently. These issues affect all of Aotearoa, but for Māori the stats are far worse. Combating anything causing suffering for Māori is of high priority for me.”

Supplied Dr Reza Jarral: ‘An old-fashioned health sector has been forced to move into the future.’

Reza Jarral, Auckland GP

As well as having an inner-city Auckland practice geared to those with high needs Reza Jarral is intent on shaping a better and brighter collective future, using technology.

He is pioneering virtual health in New Zealand, by delivering healthcare over distance. CareHQ brings healthcare to those who have no access to a GP.

With a shortage of doctors, its service is proving crucial. GPs diagnose using Artificial Intelligence (AI) statistics, with Jarral at the forefront of improving those statistics.

CareHQ is intent on using AI to help improve health, so that health red lights can be detected early .

“One of the big success stories through Covid is how we've been able to deliver healthcare without being in the same room physically as people,” he says.

“It has allowed us to tackle equity gaps in terms of access to healthcare, particularly for rural populations, people isolating, people who struggle to get into traditional brick and mortar doctors.”

CareHQ works with ProCare, the largest primary health care organisation, with 800,000 clients in Auckland and Northland, and Southern Cross Health Insurance.

“We're using data and digital time to firstly identify where there's inequities and with ourProCare work, in particular, to drive initiatives to try and raise the tide, so it raises all boats and reduces those equity gaps with the targeted intervention.

“We’re improving rates of screening, improving vaccination rates, reducing the chance of heart disease in those equity gaps, particularly looking at Māori and Pasifika, and the poorest people in society.”

Remote assessments are a tension when safety and security is paramount. But finance or aviation have adopted new ways of doing things, Jarral says. Telemedicine was forced on us, out of necessity.

“We had to pivot overnight in March 2020 [when Covid arrived in New Zealand]. An old-fashioned health sector has been forced to move into the future with the rest of the world. And some of those things are going to stay.

“Telehealth is not going to solve all our problems. It will help us mitigate some of them. But the opportunity cost of not using the latest technology and new ideas is so great, we can't afford to not embrace new ways of doing things.”

CareHQ is researching whether it can spot problems early, using AI.

Aligning personal data with blood tests and special markers, a precision care plan can be developed. That might involve eating fewer pies, smoking less, sleeping more, “some very specific changes based on genetics”.

“How we can unlock the obvious benefits that are there when we automate things, but how we can avoid some of the obvious pitfalls?

“The reality is we are short of doctors and nurses. We don't have enough manpower or womanpower to deliver health care. We need to find automated tools such as telemedicine and also machine learning to fill those gaps in a safe, reliable, responsible way.”

LAWRENCE SMITH/Stuff Ezra Hirawani: “‘Get into the waka or get out of the way”.

Ezra Hirawani, founder Nau Mai Rā.

This summer Ezra Hirawani’s nights will be spent sleeping with one eye open, which is at least an improvement on last year.

“I feel like I spent 2022 sleeping with both eyes open and the year before that sleeping standing up.”

Hirawani’s company Nau Mai Rā, was founded in 2019 with a goal to end power poverty in Aotearoa without government help.

Back then, the Hamilton man convinced a “major power generator” to sell him power at a hedged wholesale cost so Nau Mai Rā could service lower income households.

Customers pay a portion of their power bills to a kaupapa of their choosing, such as a marae or kura, or to the company’s whānau fund to help people struggling with energy bills.

It’s been a huge success for the company, customers and Hirawani who was named Young New Zealander of the Year in 2022, but there’s still work to do.

This year the company is surging ahead, recruiting new customers and corporate support with a motto of ‘get into the waka or get out of the way’. With a recession looming, affordable power is needed more than ever.

“By winter we want to have a million dollars in our fund to help support people through a tough time.”

As for the past year, Hirawani is particularly proud of proving to power industry giants that Nau Mai Rā is something to be taken seriously and not just a gimmick. The big guys are now onboard, he says.

“We can either talk about it, fight about it or just get on and do something about it.”

So while Hirawani and his family are enjoying a bit of a camping holiday, he’s still sleeping with one eye open and ready to respond should any of his 8000 customers need a hand.

“Our campsite looks like a little tech station and I just sort of hover around the tent with my laptop…in 2024 I might be able to close both eyes.”

JUAN ZARAMA PERINI/Stuff Maria English is the chief executive of ImpactLab, a data firm working for charities by crunching numbers and statistics to inform how to bring real help and change to Kiwis in need.

Maria English, ImpactLab

If you want to understand impact then you’ve got to have the numbers, Maria English says.

The chief executive of ImpactLab is not only patiently explaining what her company does, she’s actually making it sound interesting – a tough task when it comes to talking about data.

Essentially, ImpactLab measures how intervention affects people at different stages of their lives, crunching numbers to show how social investment pays off in the long term. While many organisations have anecdotal evidence their work is making a difference, ImpactLab can provide service providers and funders with the cold hard stats.

“It’s information they can trust, use and learn from to do good, better.”

English says she’s always had a passionate belief that everyone has a fundamental human right to both form and follow aspirations, but knows some New Zealanders face many more barriers than others.

“People have the courage to make fundamental changes in their lives; it’s just a question of how we get in behind them.”

The daughter of former Prime Minister Bill English spent her childhood roaming, debating and occasionally fighting with her five brothers on the family farm before heading overseas to study. It was her father’s role that really opened her eyes to what New Zealanders can achieve.

“He’d come home, have a cup of tea and talk to us about people you often don’t get to hear about: someone somewhere doing something special.”

This summer she’s planning a road trip up the North Island before heading back to work where she’s excited to learn further how positive change happens in people’s lives.

ImpactLab will also be diving deeper into the impact of investing in good quality housing, launching its first iwi partnership and looking furthers at the impact of more holistic and flexible models of social support.

“We are finding that many of the most effective services for vulnerable New Zealanders cut across sector boundaries – for example, it's hard to help someone with diabetes get better health outcomes if they're struggling to pay the rent or get enough food on the table for their kids.”