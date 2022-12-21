The Antidote: Five happy things in the news today, December 21

We live in unusual times. It all gets a bit much some days. So each weekday we're bringing you a much-needed dose of positivity to remind you that there's inspiration, kindness and quirkiness out there too.

Dog meets girl

Princess Fiona was the longest resident at the Humane Rescue Alliance, an animal shelter in Washington DC.

The 7-year-old, 21kg pit bull mix with a stress-induced syndrome called Cushing’s disease suffered from chunks of missing fur, constant peeing and an overgrown potbelly.

In her nearly four months at the shelter, she had been called a “potato,” a “land hippo,” and a “little ogre,” staff told the Washington Post.

But the shelter did not give up. “Come on, Princess Fiona,” staff said as they hauled her into the car and headed for yet another adoption event.

It was there, at a mall in Washington DC, that Princess Fiona met 5-year-old Myanni.

She rubbed Princess Fiona’s forehead wrinkles and fed Fiona an entire cheese stick before turning to the staff and asking “do you take Cash App or card?”

Bill O'Leary/The Washington Post Monica Whitaker and her daughter Myanni meet Princess Fiona.

The next morning, Myanni’s mum entered the animal shelter to find Princess Fiona surrounded by staff members saying emotional goodbyes. It was her 119th day at the shelter.

“I thought I was going to have to take you home with me for Christmas so you wouldn’t be alone,” said the veterinarian as she kissed Princess Fiona’s snout.

The staff watched Princess Fiona’s rat tail as she headed for the door, waddled into the sunlight and headed for her new home.

Stranded bride catches a ride

Stuff Paige Cradock and her bridesmaids arrive at her wedding ceremony.

Paige Cradock hadn’t planned for her wedding car to break down on the side of road on the way to the ceremony.

It was “a pickle”, she later said, with her and her bridesmaids left stranded on State Highway 1 in Northland, some 8km away from the ceremony at Glenbervie.

Luckily, Senior Constable Adam Groves was on his way home after a Christmas parade and offered to deliver the bride and her bridesmaids to the ceremony.

“We really appreciated his kindness and generosity to be able to take us,” Paige said. “It was my first time ever ride in police car. It’s nice to know the police help out people like me, in need, on the side of the road.”

There were surely a few surprised faces when the bridal party arrived with the police lights flashing.

“It’s one for the books and will be a great story to tell my two girls when they are older.” Paige said.

Rare cloud seen over US skies

Rain Hayes Oakland resident Rain Hayes captured a photo of rare noctilucent clouds.

Noctilucent clouds, the rarest clouds in the world, have been spotted glowing like shimmering cobwebs in the sky over California.

Skywatchers in the San Francisco Bay Area were impressed and shared images of the dazzling spectacle on social media.

“Great shot of what appears to be a noctilucent cloud over the SF Bay Area this morning,” wrote UCLA climate scientist Daniel Swain. “Such clouds are very rare at this latitude and also in winter, and are the Earth’s highest and driest clouds, forming in the mesosphere about 50 miles (!) up.”

The National Weather Service, a US government agency tasked with weather forecasts and warnings, confirmed noctilucent clouds had indeed formed in the area.

Noctilucent clouds form when water droplets crystallise around fine dust particles, resulting in clouds of ice that can reflect light from the sun.

The process occurs high in the atmosphere’s mesosphere, where temperatures are colder than -117C, according to the National Weather Service. While most clouds float no more than 16km above Earth, noctilucent clouds are some 80.4km up in the sky.

‘Eco dog’ gathers littered plastic

David Grant/Handout Scruff with some of the littered plastic bottles he picked up this year.

Scruff, a 3-year-old border collie living in central England, had always enjoyed fetching sticks, but his owners stopped throwing them after a vet warned they could cause cuts in his mouth.

Instead, Scruff started picking up discarded plastic bottles in fields, parks and streets while walking around his home town of Nuneaton with his owners Yvonne and David.

“He would see a bottle that somebody had tossed out, and he’d go pick it up, play with it, then drop it and leave it,” Yvonne told the Washington Post.

“We’d praise him and he’d go look for another one, but we started to feel bad about leaving the bottles,” David added. “Even though they weren't ours to begin with, we thought of it as littering.”

Instead of leaving the litter behind, Yvonne and David began carrying a sack on their walks so they could collect and recycle the bottles Scruff collected. In the first month they kept track, Scruff gathered 41 bottles.

“Good work, Scruff ... you deserve a treat [and] your owner deserves a pint,” one follower commented on a Facebook post by Yvonne and David. “I just think this is absolutely brilliant. Good lad, Scruff,” wrote another.

Film studio coming to Hawke’s Bay

SUPPLIED Parkhill Studios proposal, Te Awanga, Hawke's Bay

A $40 million film studio development in Hawke’s Bay – believed to have interest from Academy Award-winning filmmaker Ron Howard – has been given the green light by an independent commissioner.

Earlier this year Auckland-based company No.8 Studios Ltd lodged a resource consent application with Hastings District Council to build the studio on 24 hectares of land to be leased from a farm inland of the coastal settlement of Te Awanga near Hastings.

The development would include two studio buildings, a production building, construction workshop, a catering cafe and more than 320 car parking spaces as well as a 2.5 kilometre long private access road.

Known as Parkhill Studios, it would be available for production companies to hire out for the filming of movie, television or streaming service productions.