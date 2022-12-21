Diesel spill reported before Raglan crash that claimed life of 'generous, kind' early childhood teacher

A diesel spill near Raglan was reported on Tuesday morning, shortly before a crash which killed early childhood teacher Amber Goudie.

The spill on the highway, which runs between Hamilton and Raglan, was reported to Fire and Emergency about 7.50am on Tuesday morning and was located between the intersections of Te Mata Rd and Wrights Rd.

Stuff understands that the crash, which occurred about 8.15am on Tuesday morning, happened on the same piece of State Highway near the intersection with Te Mata Rd.

It is also understood that Raglan volunteer firefighters had been on their way to the spill when they were alerted to the nearby crash.

Goudie, an experienced early childhood teacher, was a well-known member of the Raglan community and had been working at the Whaingaroa Childcare Centre.

Centre manager Anne Snowden said that some “beautiful tributes” had been left for Goudie and described her as, in a word, “genuine”.

./Stuff Raglan kindergarten teacher Amber Goudie died in Tuesday’s crash.

“She’s worked in several of the centres out here and had been at Let’s Grow for several years, so the early childhood teaching staff and children of Raglan know her quite well.”

Snowden said: “People are using words like generous, kind, humble and beautiful – those are the messages we’re getting... It’s a bit unreal really.”

Sent to the crash were a helicopter, two ambulances and a Prime doctor – a local doctor with extra training for pre-hospital care for emergencies, St John said.