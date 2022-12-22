True Story: A nightmare landlord, disgraced lawyer's victims and rideshare struggles

True Story is a new current affairs podcast from the makers of Stuff’s smash hit The Commune.

True Story is proudly brought to you by Disney+.

In its first season, Stuff’s prestige current affairs podcast True Story brought you a collection of stories from Aotearoa.

From an infuriating Wellington landlord to the struggles of rideshare drivers (and pretty well everything in between), Eugene Bingham and Adam Dudding have been across the motu, talking to New Zealanders behind some surprising local yarns.

In the case of Wellington landlord Cheryl Scott​, tenants – and tradies – shared many stories about their frustrating interactions and long legal fights to be paid.

The story of a male model whose legal defence collapsed without warning as his lawyer failed to give him accurate advice investigated the impact on the lawyer’s clients and how the legal system reacted.

Also covered in season one was the Wikipedia war over macrons, the need for political intervention to tackle the obesity crisis and the unexpected pest threatening some of Aotearoa’s most beautiful regions.

In each of the stories, True Story lived up to its billing of being sometimes quirky, sometimes serious, but always surprising.

