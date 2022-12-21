'Large plume of smoke' seen in Auckland's Pakuranga.

Five fire trucks rushed to a blaze in Auckland’s Pakuranga on Wednesday afternoon after a “large plume of smoke” was seen across the city.

A spokesperson from fire and emergency services said they were alerted to the blaze at 2.30pm.

“It was fibreglass barrels set on fire. When our teams arrived the fire was well involved and was not reaching any neighbouring buildings,” she said.

The firefighters had flames under control by 4pm, and as of 5pm just one team was left damping down hot spots.

National MP Simeon Brown spotted the smoke from outside his office window.

“I looked out and there was a large plume of smoke. I hope everyone is okay,” he said.