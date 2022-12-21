Nine arrests made by police investigating spate of Hamilton robberies

Waikato police have arrested three young people in relation to a recent spate of robberies.

Waikato police have arrested nine people on a range of charges as part of their investigation into a spate of robberies in Hamilton.

Amongst the arrested were six young people, three of which have been charged with aggravated robbery in relation to the robbery of a petrol station on Avalon Drive on Wednesday morning.

One of the young people was also charged with burglary in relation to a ramraid of a liquor store on Sandwich Road on December 19. Police say further enquiries into this and subsequent incidents are ongoing and further arrests may be made.

Three of the young people were scheduled to appear in the Hamilton Youth Court on Wednesday.

The other three young people arrested were wanted for, and charged with, breaches of bail.

Police Superintendent and Waikato district commander Bruce Bird said that police have made good on their commitment to apprehend those involved in recent robberies.

“Earlier this week, I gave a commitment that we would be throwing the kitchen sink at efforts to hold people to account, and news of these arrests today is proof of that.”

Bird reiterated that police will continue their efforts to locate those involved in other recent and violent offences committed against small businesses around the city.

“We will not stop working to identify, locate, and deal with offenders in our community that cause an incredible amount of distress and harm.”

A 39-year-old man has been charged with aggravated robbery in relation to an incident at a bar in Hamilton East on December 15, and an additional 39-year-old man was arrested on previous warrants and previous unlawful-taking charges and will appear in Hamilton District Court tomorrow.

A 43-year-old woman was also taken into custody and charged with obstruction during the execution of Wednesday’s search warrants.