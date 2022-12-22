Disruption to Auckland trains after incident in Papatoetoe

Police are responding to an incident on Portage Road, Papatoetoe.

Two of Auckland’s rail lines have been shut down after an incident on Portage Road in Papatoetoe.

A police spokesperson said there were “concerns for a person’s well-being” and asked the public to avoid the area while the situation is resolved.

A spokesperson for Auckland Transport said the rail network was experiencing “significant disruption” on the southern and eastern lines after a trespasser climbed up one of the network’s overhead power lines.

LIBBY WILSON/Waikato Times Train users are being asked to delay their travel plans while the incident is resolved.

They said overhead power, which runs the trains, had been turned off meaning that there had been cancellations and delays on both lines.

“We’re asking passengers for their patience and to consider delaying travel until Police are able to resolve this incident,” the spokesperson said.

A Kiwirail spokesperson confirmed that services had been disrupted between Westfield and Papakura as a result of the incident, which had affected power supply to the rail network.