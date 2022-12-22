Kiwi soldiers abroad prepare to celebrate Christmas in Iraq

New Zealand soldiers Jono Steele, left, and Sam Porteous, who are stationed in Iraq, open their RSA Christmas care package.

Life in Baghdad is a world away from the Kiwi summer Christmas of backyard cricket, family and the beach for one New Zealand soldier.

Linton’s Lieutenant Colonel Jono Steele is one of more than 100 New Zealand Defence Force personnel deployed on global missions during the Christmas period.

He is stationed in Iraq, along with Warrant Officer Class Two Sam Porteous, as part of Operation Inherent Resolve, New Zealand’s contribution to the global coalition to defeat Islamic State, also known as Daesh.

Steele and Porteous started their six-month tour in July and are a two-man operation assisting and advising Iraqi security forces to defeat Daesh.

On Christmas Day they would dig into the chocolate, marshmallows and tinned salmon from RSA care packages they have been sent, then likely share some food with United States soldiers, who always manage to put a meal together like a turkey.

“It’s that Kiwi effect,” Steele told Stuff from Erbil in northern Iraq. “We seem to get on with anyone really well and get invited to things.”

Steele said the job never stopped though and while they would take a break on the day, they would still do work.

“We’ve got to stay focused and there’s going to be some people in Iraq that don't get a Christmas.

“We’ll take a bit if time to call back home and say gidday to everyone and wish them all our love.”

Christmas Day in New Zealand is usually a family affair for Steele where they would either head to the beach or relax at home.

“Tucking into presents, eating breakfast and going for a walk or something like that, that will probably be what I'll miss the most.

SUPPLIED Jono Steele, left, and Sam Porteous have been in Iraq since the middle of the year as part of Operation Inherent Resolve.

“Then crack into the backyard cricket, that's the most fun. I’m competitive with my brother, then tuck into a big feed.”

He was missing his friends and family and wished them all a happy Christmas.

“It’s hard to appreciate it sometimes in New Zealand that the world can be a pretty rough place. It’s awesome being able to come out and make a difference.

“My Spanish colleague put it well the other day when he said everything we do out here echoes back at home where we come from in the form of security.”

This tour of Iraq is Steele’s second overseas deployment, having been in Egypt for Christmas in 2018.

This time he and Porteous are based in Baghdad, where there is a large presence of coalition forces from around the world

“The whole goal is to help the Iraqis maintain and prevent Daesh from rising again and to prevent the underlying conditions that let to the rise of Daesh.”

Steele said Daesh had controlled large parts of the country and even though it had been defeated, its ideology still boiled away below the surface in places.

He said it was interesting and eye-opening work, which made him appreciate life in New Zealand.

In August there was a rocket attack in the green zone, but Steele said the risk was not as bad as some thought.