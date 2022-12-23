Woman dead 'months' before body was discovered at Matakana home, neighbour says

Tracy Perrins lived down the bushy and isolated Anderson Road in Matakana.

The death of a woman, who went unfound for “months” according to a neighbour, will be referred to the Coroner as mystery surrounds the recluse’s death.

Police described Tracy Perrins’ death as unexplained after they found her body on Wednesday last week in her Matakana home. A post-mortem has since been carried out.

On Thursday, police announced Perrins’ death was being referred to the Coroner.

Residents of the Anderson Road in Matakana were shocked to hear of Perrins’ death. It was common for them to not see the woman for months at a time.

Martin Bubbert said Perrins was a different kind of person and had always been a recluse in the 10 years they had lived on the rural, bushy road together.

“She was a loner,” Bubbert said.

Bubbert said Perrins, who he knew as Pip, was English, in her mid to late 60s and thought she had no family left.

Perrins thought their rural road was too busy for her and Bubbert had heard a rumour she was set to sell up and move to the South Island.

But, he hadn’t heard from her in months. He last tried to contact her through another neighbour in May through email, but had no response.

“It was pretty clear that she wanted to be by herself and not with other people,” he said.

Land records show Perrins bought the house in April 2009.

Another resident of the street, who didn’t want to be named, believed Perrins had been dead for months before being found. That neighbour initially thought Perrins had moved to the South Island.

“She was a recluse. Pushed everyone on the street away,” the neighbour said.

“She just wanted to be left alone, she made that quite clear to anyone that came to her door, and once we believed she had moved out, well… no one suspected.”

The resident said another neighbour who walked by Perrins’ house had called the police for a welfare check when the property began to look run down had received no response after knocking on the door.

Police then cut a padlock to get access to the driveway and made the discovery last week.

The neighbours both thought Perrins had had a professional career.