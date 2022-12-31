2022 in review: A year of fear, fire and fury

OPINION: So that was 2022. What just happened? It was a year of turmoil and conflict, a year of fire and fury. It was a year of Ukraine and ramraids, a year of Kanye West and Hamilton West. Here are some of the moments that stood out.

Braden Fastier/Stuff Police clash with protesters as they remove tents and camping equipment from the occupation site on day 23 of the anti-mandate protests at Parliament in Wellington.

Intensity in tent city

There is no getting around this. The occupation of the grounds of Parliament over three weeks in February and March was the political, social and cultural event of the year. It was intensity in a tent city. A national convoy against Covid mandates mutated into a peace-and-love camp, an anti-vaccine festival, an increasingly dark expression of lockdown grievances and conspiracy theories and, finally, a violent uprising that threatened to parallel the January 6, 2021, attack on the US Capitol.

Its aftermath will linger for a long time, particularly during the 2023 election campaign. The cancellation of the prime minister’s Waitangi Day breakfast over security concerns is just one sign of what is to come.

Villains of the year

It was a year with no shortage of villains but few heroes. Villain of the year was clearly Russian President Vladimir Putin. He invaded Ukraine in February, expecting a quick, decisive victory but got instead a prolonged, bloody, destructive 10-month campaign in which around Ukrainian 6700 civilians have been killed so far. Russian military casualties are likely to be much higher.

Depending on how online you are, Elon Musk may have replaced Putin as 2022’s villain after he bought the tech platform Twitter and made it his personal fiefdom. Jeremy Clarkson also launched a late run for the uncoveted award with his appalling fantasies about publicly shaming Meghan Markle.

READ MORE:

* Jacinda Ardern's ‘arrogant prick’ comment snapped up at auction

* Stock up on electoral hope, because the fear is coming in 2023

* Kiwis 'learning to live' with Covid-19 as pandemic becomes 'endemic'

* The year that might be: Stuff's political predictions for 2022



And depending on your view of the Wellington occupation, former speaker Trevor Mallard might also be in the running. There is a view that the occupation might have withered away after a few days had Mallard not blasted music and turned on the sprinklers, thus strengthening the resolve of the occupiers and escalating the standoff.

Also in New Zealand, Elizabethan playwright William Shakespeare was a cultural villain of 2022, “cancelled” by state funding body Creative NZ for colonialism and general irrelevance.

Vladimir Voronin/AP Russian President Vladimir Putin was clear winner of the Villain of the Year prize.

Older, not always wiser

Hate to say it, but 2022 was a year dominated by the often problematic older man. Putin is 70. US President Joe Biden is 80. Auckland Mayor Wayne Brown is 76. King Charles III is 74 and just getting started in his job. Trevor Mallard is 68. Jeremy Clarkson is only 62 but seems so much older. Shakespeare, if he was still alive, would be 458.

Former US president Donald Trump is 76 and planning a political comeback in 2024. Former deputy prime minister Winston Peters is 77 and planning the same in 2023.

But foolishness is not necessarily limited to the elderly. Musk is 51. Kanye West is 45. Gaurav Sharma is a mere 35.

Robert Kitchin/Stuff Former MP Gaurav Sharma created the year’s most bizarre political story.

Own goal of the year

No goals at the 2022 football World Cup in Qatar could compete with Sharma’s spectacular own goal in Hamilton West. The obscure Labour backbencher launched an inexplicable kamikaze campaign against his former political party, forcing a by-election that both he and Labour predictably lost and giving National an early Christmas present. But to the end, Sharma looked like some great scheme had gone according to plan.

The low turnout in the Hamilton West by-election caused political commentators to worry about unprecedented levels of political apathy, as just 31.4% of enrolled voters bothered to take part. Yet it could be said 2022 was one of the least politically apathetic years in some time. It was just that politics was expressed in less mainstream, less rational ways – see intensity in tent city above.

Screengrab Kanye West finally learned there are some things you can’t say.

There is a line

What can you say? What can’t you say? Arguments about free speech and hate speech dominated the mainstream discourse like never before but rapper Kanye West did us all a favour and showed there is a line we should never cross. It is a line marked “Hitler”. Appearing in a black hood on disgraced broadcaster Alex Jones’ show Infowars, West said “I see good things about Hitler”, and even Jones appeared shocked. Given Jones owes US$1.4 billion for making up stories about the murder of children, you imagine it takes a lot to shock him.

When we were Kings

National MP Sam Uffindell’s political career looked like it might be over before it really began when a Stuff investigation revealed Uffindell, who won a by-election in Tauranga after Simon Bridges quit to pursue his dream of becoming a podcaster, had taken part in a violent assault as a teenage boarder at prestigious King’s College.

The assault was said to have involved a bed leg as a weapon and the event, and alleged cover-up, reeked of entitlement. As did the image of Uffindell emerging as a candidate from a line-up of four nearly identical guys in matching blue suits, to be fair. After an investigation, Uffindell was reinstated to the National caucus but the report remains unreleased.

Kevin Frayer/Getty Images Familiar scenes in Beijing, China, as medical workers struggle with another wave of Covid.

Is Covid really over?

We always knew the pandemic had officially ended once we stopped seeing Michael Baker on the news every night and we hope he and the other indispensable experts of 2020-22 are enjoying their new anonymity and leisure time.

But, of course, Covid is not really over. What was over was the public’s tolerance of controls after two years of masks and mandates. In the run-up to Christmas, new cases were reported at an average of 6099 a day, and there were 581 people in hospital, with 15 in ICU. Meanwhile, in China, a relaxation of lockdown rules created a new wave late in 2022 that reportedly slammed hospitals, pharmacies and crematoriums.

New Zealand’s Covid and flu double whammy created a midwinter health crisis that Health Minister Andrew Little responded to with breathtaking stubbornness. But despite the spin, the public saw the crisis reflected in overcrowded emergency rooms and desperate nursing shortages.

Heroes of the year

The hero of the year is as obvious as the villain. That would be Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, the underdog who is too busy fighting a war to even change out of his camo top and pants when he visits the White House. We must also salute the courageous protesters against the Iranian regime, with a special mention for the small part played by New Zealand’s brave, plucky social media influencers Topher Richwhite and Bridget Thackwray. The Black Ferns were the country’s most admired and loved sportspeople.

Ryan Anderson/Stuff Young rugby fans strain to catch a glimpse of the Black Ferns at a party in Auckland following their historic World Cup win.

Never be royals

The death of Queen Elizabeth II in September at the age of 96 was the event that brought everyone together, at least for a moment, while also warning us that such unity may never be possible again. One tribute after another praised her as an expression of stability and continuity, and also appreciated her deep personal commitment to service, even if it is easy to have doubts about the ongoing value of the institution. Those doubts will only increase and we can expect the republican argument to become more central.

The truce that followed her death did not last and by the end of 2022, the royal narrative was a simple case of “Whose side are you on?” Are you in the Charles and Camilla camp with Jeremy Clarkson or the Harry and Meghan camp with Oprah Winfrey?

Mayoral drive

The local body elections delivered new mayors in all four main centres, which was widely read as an expression of anti-Government dissatisfaction. Auckland got Wayne Brown. Christchurch got Phil Mauger. Dunedin got Jules Radich. Only Wellington bucked the trend of electing older conservative men by voting in Tory Whanau, who is a mere 39, a woman, a former Green Party staffer and the capital’s first Māori mayor.

But the Auckland race produced the most memorable media spectacle when candidate and restaurateur Leo Molloy sparred with self-styled volunteer journalist Guy Williams. The resulting piece of bizarre television, and the subsequent departure of Molloy from the race, meant Williams was second only to Jack Tame as the most influential political interviewer of the year.

CHRIS SKELTON/Stuff Dairy owners were protesting in Cathedral Square, Christchurch, as part of a national campaign, after the death of dairy worker Janak Patel.

The year in crime

Growing anxiety about dairy robberies and ramraids culminated in the tragic murder of 34-year-old dairy worker Janak Patel in Sandringham, Auckland, in November. Three weeks later, a Hamilton dairy worker lost a finger and a thumb in a brutal machete attack. Politicians and other bystanders argued over the interpretation of statistics, the reality and perception of a crime wave, whether high taxes on cigarettes are to blame and if military camps and ankle bracelets on children are the answer, but incidents like the one in Sandringham tended to cut through the noise.

The too-hard basket

If 2022 taught us anything, it is that there are subjects the public never want to hear about again. They obviously include mandates and vaccinations. They also include Three Waters, co-governance, the cost of living crisis and inflation, which briefly made Reserve Bank governor Adrian “cool your jets” Orr a plausible contender for national villain of the year.

ROBERT KITCHIN/Stuff Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern reflects on 2022. Has the public moved on?

In and out of political love

Be honest, can you recall who Liz Truss was? She was the British prime minister between Boris Johnson and Rishi Sunak, in case you need reminding. She lasted just seven weeks in the job and may be best remembered for producing chaotic scenes in Parliament, colourfully expressed by Truss’ deputy chief whip, Craig Whittaker. He left a debate saying, “I’m absolutely f...ing furious” and “I just don’t f...ing care any more”, before he resigned, then unresigned and then was replaced a few days later anyway, after Truss was dumped for Sunak. It was a debate on fracking and it seemed the Conservative Party itself was well and truly fracked.

By contrast, we had a peaceful year of leadership stability, although we are told, and polling generally backs this up, that New Zealand has fallen out of love with Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern but not yet fallen in love with National leader Christopher Luxon, leaving us feeling single, forlorn and restless. It is a time when fear trumps hope in politics.

JOHN KIRK-ANDERSON/Stuff Rehearsing for victory in 2023? National Party leader Chris Luxon with deputy leader Nicola Willis at a party conference.

Those we lost

We must also mark the year’s notable deaths. For New Zealanders in 2022, that includes musicians and singers Margaret Urlich, John Grenell, Jenny McLeod and Hamish Kilgour. We lost sportspeople Sir Murray Halberg, Kevin Meates, Frank McAtamney, Va’aiga Tuigamala and Willie Los’e. We lost actor Marshall Napier, social campaigners Lesley Elliott, Maanu Paul, Moana Jackson and Dame Aroha Reriti-Crofts, artists Rose Beauchamp and Audrey Eagle, and architect Sir Miles Warren. We also lost politicians Ta Wira Gardiner, Richard Worth, Sir Michael Fowler, Joe Hawke, Stan Rodger, Sir Robin Gray, Richard Prosser, Ian Brooks and Ken Douglas, and writers Phillip Mann and Geoff Cochrane.

Predictions for 2023

Things will get worse.