Lockdown at Whanganui Hospital lifted after police search area

Police have lifted a lockdown at Whanganui Hospital after responding to reports of a man with a weapon.

Police were called to the area near the hospital about 1.30pm on Thursday.

But Te Whatu Ora spokesperson Rhonda Morris said the lockdown was lifted just before 2.30pm and police were checking footage to ascertain whether allegations a man had a gun were “accurate”.

She said the lockdown was “relatively short” and was used to ensure the safety of patients inside the hospital area.

Dion Abbott, who worked at Gull Gonville, on Heads Rd nearby, said a customer told him police were searching the hospital for a guy with a gun.

“My wife works there in patient care, but she’s downstairs, so I hope she’s out of harms way.”

A person inside the hospital, who emailed Stuff, said there had been unconfirmed reports of a gunman on the loose.

She said there had been a heavy police presence and no one was allowed in or out.

“But we have no idea why. They have locked patients in their rooms and they have advised them not to leave. We are kind of freaking out.

”The cops keep driving around, looks like they are searching for someone.”

At 2.27pm she said a person had been taken into custody, and she was allowed back inside the hospital.

”Apparently, he had a knife.”

A police media spokesperson said it appeared police received a report of someone behaving suspiciously at the premises and as a precaution it had gone into temporary lockdown.