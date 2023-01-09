Inside an abandoned uranium mine, lost in the New Zealand bush

John was involved in the search for uranium 50 years ago. He revisits the site hidden in the Buller Gorge.

John is retracing a commute he first took more than 50 years ago.

He is walking through the thick West Coast bush and scrambling up steep terrain to reach his old workplace from 1971– an abandoned uranium mine.

The entrance to the mine is on a small ledge in a steep mountain face high above the Buller Gorge. The ink black opening in the rock is shrouded in ferns and moss.

READ MORE:

* Colourful life of uranium discoverer

* From uranium to nuclear plants: New Zealand's 'secret' nuclear past

* Buller Gorge a trip worth staying awake for



Beyond that lies a 60-metre corridor carved into the mountain. If you shine a special ultraviolet torch, the walls glow bright green.

John pushes the ferns aside and steps into the darkness.

JOHN KIRK-ANDERSON/Stuff John inside the test mine where he worked in 1971. The uranium is glowing green under UV lights.

A long search for uranium

The search for uranium is a little-known chapter in New Zealand history, but it is written into the geography around this abandoned mine.

In the gorge below is a place called Uranium Point. The mountains that loom either side of the mine are Mt Cassin and Mt Jacobsen – named for the two unlikely prospectors who first discovered the radioactive mineral in the Buller Gorge.

The New Zealand search for uranium – an essential fuel for atomic weapons and nuclear power stations – ran from the 1940s to the 1980s, but Charlie Jacobsen and Fred Cassin were the first to find a major payload.

Charlie Gates/Stuff The entrance to the uranium test mine is now almost engulfed by ferns and moss.

In November 1955, the pair were tooling around the West Coast in an old Chevy truck with a Geiger counter and a prospector’s eye for the local geology. The two retirees had been caught up in a government drive to find uranium in New Zealand.

There were two reasons to push the search. The Government was considering building its own nuclear power stations and needed a reliable source of fuel, while the United States was offering lucrative contracts for any country that could mine and export uranium.

The Government enlisted hobbyists by publishing a guide to uranium prospecting that included instructions on how to make your own Geiger counter.

Jacobsen, a war veteran and former gold miner, called up his old prospecting friend Cassin. Together, they took up the call.

Alexander Turnbull Library Charles Jacobsen and Frederick Cassin using a Geiger counter on a rock.

In the first few days of searching, they didn’t have much luck, but their fortunes changed in the Buller Gorge. Jacobsen stopped for a pee at the side of the road and, on his way back to the car, swept his Geiger counter over some of the nearby rocks. The reading was twice the normal background rate. They would later find rocks in the area that jammed the needle hard to the right.

The Government soon confirmed the pair had found uranium ore, sparking a media frenzy and turning Cassin and Jacobsen into minor celebrities.

“[This] may prove to be the most important mineral discovery in New Zealand, outstripping in terms of economic advantage even the gold discoveries of the 1860s,” crowed The Press newspaper.

But, about two weeks later, the same paper chastised itself for its enthusiasm. A government report found there was not enough uranium in the mountains to make it commercially viable to mine.

“The official report ... will disappoint those who, on scanty evidence, allowed enthusiasm to outrun discretion.”

Graeme Horncastle Collection/Nelson Mail Charlie holding his Geiger counter and highest clicking uranium sample - he never tired of reliving the glory. (Graeme Horncastle Collection)

But that didn’t stop mining companies, often backed with money from the New Zealand and British governments, exploring the Buller Gorge over the next two decades, looking for a viable deposit.

In 1970, the Government granted Buller Uranium about $41,000 to explore the area for uranium once again, according to a thesis on New Zealand's nuclear history by Rebecca Priestley. The company started drilling a test mine, known as an adit, in early 1971.

John, who didn’t want his surname used in this story because he doesn’t want people to think he is celebrating the mining industry, was part of the team that worked on the site that winter. He was 18. The base camp was a handful of huts and a helicopter pad carved into the raw bush.

Below the base camp, they ran a diamond drill for 24 hours a day for nearly two months to carve exploratory tunnels into the rock.

Charlie Gates/Stuff Hawks Crag in the Buller Gorge near where Cassin and Jacobsen first found uranium in 1955.

John worked there for a few months until an accident ended his mining career. A helicopter was bringing in a large piece of timber for expansion of the camp, but the pilot lost control and had to drop the log to stay airborne. It landed on John.

“It knocked me out,” he said. “Pinned me face down into the mud. Everything went black.

“Next thing, I was in the chopper on the way to Westport Hospital.”

While John was off work recovering from his head injury, the mining camp closed. Once again, there wasn’t enough uranium to make it commercially viable.

Paul Caffyn/Supplied A Bell 47 helicopter on the landing pad at the mine camp, which was built into the steep hillside and extended with logs.

Over the decades, the test mine was reclaimed by the bush, but John felt a desire to return. Partly because it was such an intriguing place, but also because of his passion for geology. He describes himself as a ‘rockhead’ and is fascinated by the uranium bearing rocks.

He would take trips to the West Coast at the weekends and search from memory for the old camp and the adit.

“It was quite hard to find after all that time. I thought I knew the way up here, but a lot of bush grows up in 50 years.”

Eventually, he found the former camp. There was not much left.

Paul Caffyn/Supplied A view across the Buller Gorge from the mine, with drilling machinery in the foreground.

A pair of wooden posts that used to hold up one of the huts still stood. Discarded brown beer bottles could be found further down the mountain, where they had been sitting intact on the forest floor for over half a century.

But the adit proved illusive. He searched the bush above the camp on a couple of trips, but had no luck. Then he realised the adit was downhill from the camp.

About 10 years ago, he finally found the old tunnel.

“It’s a bit of a trudge to get up to the camp, but to get to the adit is even trickier. It's a steep drop down to it, and it is on a little ledge.”

The adit is not a safe place to explore. Uranium mainly emits low energy radiation that doesn’t penetrate the skin, but there is the risk of inhaling or ingesting radioactive particles. It may also be full of radioactive gas.

“There's probably high levels of radioactivity in there. You wouldn't want to spend very long in the adit.

“There is also the danger of the whole thing collapsing.”

JOHN KIRK-ANDERSON/Stuff Old beer bottles lie in the bush near an abandoned uranium test mine in the Buller Gorge.

But John cannot resist walking into the darkness of the mine once again. He dons a headlamp, shoulders his rucksack and walks into the adit.

Inside, the roughly hewn walls drip with water. The tunnel leads to a crossing where two short passages veer in opposite directions. The roof of the tunnel is propped up by large timber beams. Under an ultraviolet light, uranium deposits glow an eerie green in the dark.

The mine is a relic of a fallen age. Uranium prospecting in New Zealand ended in the 1980s with the advent of nuclear-free policies and the discovery of gas fields off Taranaki, which could provide an alternative to nuclear power stations. Uranium prospecting and mining was made illegal in 1996.

JOHN KIRK-ANDERSON/Stuff John likes to visit the site of the old uranium mine where he worked over 50 years ago.

Returning to his old workplace feels bittersweet for John. The picturesque spot high above the Buller Gorge brings back warm memories of his youth.

“It was a great time up here. We were doing serious work. It was exciting and interesting.

“It's a really interesting part of the country's history. And people probably don't know too much about it.”

But it also represents a way of life John has left behind and a mining industry that he believes should change.

Paul Caffyn/Supplied The top hut was for sleeping, the middle hut was for geology work and the lower hut was the cookhouse and dining hut.

It took him a long time to recover from the head injury he sustained back in 1971. It changed his outlook on life and his views on mining. He eventually became a psychiatric nurse, working with drug and alcohol addicts. He has now retired.

“Reminiscing about the good old days is fine for nostalgia, but we have to think about the future now.

“We need a different approach to exploiting resources, which has a big impact on the climate and the environment.

“We need to turn the ship around and approach it differently.”