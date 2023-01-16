White Silence: the podcast about the disaster you think you know but probably don't

Just over a month ago, the 43rd anniversary of New Zealand’s deadliest disaster passed with a bit more attention than most people would have liked.

That seems like an odd thing to write about a tragedy we should never forget – 257 people dead after an Air New Zealand sightseeing flight crashed into the slopes of Mt Erebus in Antarctica – but in the years since, Erebus has become more of a story about blame than grief.

The first crash investigation largely blamed the pilots, while overlooking a series of baffling errors by Air New Zealand around the flight path. A later commission of inquiry placed responsibility squarely with the airline, neatly captured in Justice Peter Mahon’s famous rebuke, ‘an orchestrated litany of lies’. This, and much more, feature in White Silence – the podcast we made for the 40th anniversary of the disaster.

For four decades, the animus has run deep. So much so that no official memorial to the crash or the victims has ever been erected. Now, efforts are under way to build one in the Parnell Rose Garden in Auckland, a location that has triggered a fresh controversy.

It was this debate that Auckland mayor Wayne Brown blundered into last month, writing in a column published the day before the disaster’s anniversary that the planned memorial – a “huge concrete thing” – was in the wrong place, and ought to be built near Auckland Airport, “perhaps reminding us that there is a risk in flying”.

It’s not that Brown was wrong, or right, but that he is the umpteenth person to wade into the Erebus saga with a semi-informed opinion. One family member of a victim called his comments ‘cruel’. But more than that, Brown’s clumsy sermonising was sadly emblematic of what Erebus has become – a story more synonymous with controversy than tragedy.

Disasters seemed doomed to follow this narrative. The initial tragedy gets overtaken, and eventually swallowed whole, by the controversy. If you’re not convinced, ask yourself these two questions about Erebus: Do you recognise that quote of Peter Mahon’s – ‘an orchestrated litany of lies’? And do you know what he was talking about?

Stuff Wreckage of the Air New Zealand DC10 which crashed into Mt Erebus, Antarctica on November 28, 1979.

When we made White Silence, I got into the habit of asking people these questions. The usual response was ‘yes’ to the first one, and ‘no’ to the second. In a way, this was all the reason we needed to do the podcast. Most people don’t really know that much about Erebus. Make no mistake, everyone had heard of it. Even people like me who weren’t born when it happened. But most of us (also me) couldn’t say much about what happened, or why.

If you’ve listened already – thank you. Hopefully now you know more now. But three years since its release, White Silence’s relevance endures. You only need to take a cursory look at the current memorial controversy to understand why. So if you’re looking for a way to fill your downtime at the bach these holidays, need something to fill those hours on a long drive, or just want to hear one of the most remarkable stories of our recent history, take a listen.