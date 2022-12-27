Five stories that changed Aotearoa in 2022

This past year was a white-knuckle ride of news as we rolled from lockdown to parliament occupation to war to political scandal and beyond. Many of the events reshaped our communities and how we see the world. These are our editors’ picks of the stories that had the biggest impact in Aotearoa.

When facts are stronger than fiction

In January 2022 protestors opposing Covid-19 vaccines and mandates rallied from all over New Zealand, congregating on Parliament’s grounds and setting up camp for what became a month-long occupation. As the protest billed as ‘peace and love’ headed towards a violent end, Stuff Circuit journalists delved into the beliefs and backgrounds of “the inciters” who were driving the protest.

Over months of investigation and hundreds of hours viewing the key protest drivers’ own videos, the team untangled the key spreaders of mis- and disinformation, and how they were recruiting mainstream New Zealanders to their cause.

The documentary has since had more than 1 million views, and many viewers thanked the Stuff Circuit team for giving them a means through which they could have a difficult conversation with family members who had fallen for conspiracy theories.

On the platforms where the protagonists garner the most support, there has been a significant decrease in their followers in the months after Fire and Fury. Anti-vaxx group Voices For Freedom shed thousands of followers between August and December 2022. Watch the full documentary here.

Transparency in local elections

In a year of local elections, Stuff Circuit’s Fire and Fury investigation also revealed that anti-vaccination, anti-mandate group Voices For Freedom was standing candidates to “sway the results (and) throw our weight around”.

So in the lead up to October’s election, our national reporting network dug into the hidden agendas, affiliations and positions of those campaigning for your vote.

Analysis from Charlie Mitchell and Andrea Vance found that of the 3000 people running for positions in local Government, more than 200 had publicly promoted false information or unproven conspiracy theories

Election day though saw a widespread rejection of dis- and misinformation candidates, with fewer than a dozen elected.

The Government got its carbon budgets wrong

Reporting from Olivia Wannan led to the Government shaving 6 million tonnes off the first-ever carbon budgets after she revealed the original figures were misleading.

Wannan’s investigation showed the Ministry for Primary Industries misleadingly claimed new forests could not be planted without significant deforestation.

It also exposed that Government ministers had been misled – told that newly-planted forests were to blame for 2m tonnes of extra pollution. In reality, these emissions would come from foresters wanting to permanently chop down existing trees.

Climate Change Minister James Shaw was prompted to make corrections – and now, Aotearoa will be allowed to emit 6m tonnes fewer than proposed last year.

KAI SCHWOERER/Stuff Ruby Tui of the Black Ferns walks past the trophy after winning the Rugby World Cup.

What happened before the Black Ferns won

The Black Ferns’ World Cup win was one of the most glorious moments of 2022, not least of all because of the challenges the team overcame to get there.

Earlier in the year, a cultural review revealed major shortcomings with the way the team had been managed - management which culminated in the team’s fall from New Zealand’s most dominant sporting team to being humiliated by England and France in 2021.

Less than 180 days before the tournament they would ultimately win, national correspondent Dana Johannsen examined how the Black Ferns’ programme unravelled and what was being done to rebuild.

One of the year’s biggest political scandals

Senior writer Kirsty Johnston’s report that the National Party’s newest MP, Sam Uffindell, was asked to leave his exclusive boarding school after viciously beating a younger student late at night, triggered one of 2022’s biggest political stories.

The party launched a formal inquiry, which ultimately did not substantiate reports he was a bully after leaving high school, and Uffindell was welcomed back.

It was one of the first big tests Christopher Luxon’s leadership, and resurrected the debate over the bullying culture in politics.