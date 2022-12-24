Missing diver found dead in Hicks Bay on Christmas Eve

A diver in Hicks Bay has been found dead. (File photo)

A diver has been found dead in Hicks Bay, on the North Island's Easy Coast, on Saturday morning.

Emergency services were called to Hicks Bay after a diver failed to surface.

“Police were called at about 7.25am and worked with partners to undertake a search. Tragically the diver was located unresponsive at about 3pm and could not be revived.”

Further details regarding the diver will not be released until the family has been notified, said a police spokesperson.