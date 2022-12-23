Gunshots heard, man seen with firearm in Lower Hutt

A man was taken into police custody after being seen walking down a street in Avalon, Lower Hutt, with a firearm.

A 37-year-old man will appear at Hutt Valley District Court on Friday after being taken into custody by police during the early morning incident.

Police were alerted to a man yelling at a Colson St address in Avalon about 12.40am on Friday.

Up to five gunshots were then heard. A man was then seen walking with what appeared to be a firearm.

Half an hour later police took a 37-year-old man into custody without incident. A shotgun was located at the scene.

The man was charged with several drug and firearms charges.